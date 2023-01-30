First Ride: Is Triumph’s Trident 660 the ideal motorbike for new riders?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First Ride: Is Triumph’s Trident 660 the ideal motorbike for new riders?

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 3.27pm
A short wheelbase makes the Trident very agile
A short wheelbase makes the Trident very agile

What is it?

Triumph Trident 660
A number of colourways are available for the Trident

Triumph has an established range of motorcycles these days. Of course, you’ve got favourites like the Rocket and the Speed Triple, ranging right the way up to the go-anywhere Tiger range. But where do things kick off for its range of roadsters? That’d be this – the Trident 660.

It’s a naked motorcycle which aims to roll good value for money, decent performance and low running costs into one well-made model. But can it deliver? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

Triumph Trident 660
The engine’s performance is smooth and approachable

The Trident 660 falls within a very competitive segment, going up against rivals like the Yamaha MT-07 and Honda CB650R in the lightweight naked category. But the Triumph aims to come out on top thanks to plenty of on-board features and solid build quality. It also shuns any kind of retro-inspired styling, instead favouring a far more modern aesthetic.

But it has also been designed to be user-friendly and – particularly for just-passed riders – easy to get up to speed with.

What’s it powered by?

Triumph Trident 660
A low seat height means you can duck out of some of the wind blast

As you might expect from the name, the Trident is powered by a 660cc three-cylinder engine with 80bhp and 64Nm of torque. Peak power comes in at 10,250rpm, too, so there’s definitely fun to be found higher up the rev range. Given that it weighs in at just 189kg with fluids, there’s more than enough power to keep things interesting, that’s for sure.

The Trident is also equipped with a smooth-shifting six-speed gearbox, while Triumph claims that the it’ll return 60.1mpg alongside CO2 emissions of 107g/km. The Trident is also accompanied by an impressive 10,000 mile or 12-month service warranty.

What’s it like to ride?

Triumph Trident 660
All models get a full LED headlight

It’s easy to feel at home with the Trident 660. The basic controls are all straightforward and easy to navigate, so from the get-go you’re left feeling confident and at ease. Starting the bike reveals quite a fruity exhaust note, particularly for an entry-level motorcycle. But this engine note is backed up by really sharp handling and accurate brakes, while the throttle isn’t too spiky as to make things feel nervy.

The ride is pretty good, too. Of course, being a naked bike means that there’s little protection from the elements, but you sit quite low in the bike so this does help alleviate some of this. The gearshift is particularly sharp, too, and coupled with a nice light clutch it helps to make changing gears effortless.

How does it look?

Triumph Trident 660
The Trident 660 feels really sharp and agile

As we’ve already touched upon, the Trident 660 shuns the more retro-inspired design of some of Triumph’s other models in favour of a decidedly more modern look. Its short wheelbase is central to the bike’s design, with the slim tailight section being particularly striking too. The 14-litre fuel tank is emblazoned with a Union Jack flag design, while an indented section bears the Trident name.

Triumph also offers the Trident in a wider variety of colour options, including an orange and grey mix which looks particularly striking. On all version, however, the frame remains anodised black, contrasted by grey and silver sections. You can tweak the look of the Trident with a number of accessories, too, such as an optional flyscreen or machined bar end mirrors.

What’s the spec like?

Triumph Trident 660
The clean TFT is easy to use and read

The Trident 660 adopts a clean, fuss-free display setup which is centred around an easy-to-use TFT screen housed within a central binnancle. It’s nice to have all of your major functions all located in one place, too, and means that only a quick glance is required to find out information such as fuel levels. Some of the controls on the bars have a slightly plastic feel to them, but given the Trident’s £7,895 starting price, this is to be expected.

Plus, the screen can be equipped with an optional connectivity pack which allows full integration with your smartphone, allowing the display to relay turn-by-turn navigation and even allow you to take phone calls via an appropriate headset. You can even control a connected GoPro action camera so you can capture your adventures as you go.

Verdict

The Trident 660 may be the gateway into the Triumph brand, but it feels anything but entry-level. It’s got more than enough performance to keep riders happy, but this is backed up by respectable running costs and a really easy riding style that’ll make it a great choice for those who are new to life on two wheels.

But it also feels like it has a great deal of that sportsbike spirit from the rest of Triumph’s range, filtered into a bike that can put a grin on your face while keeping to an impressively low price.

  • Model: Triumph Trident 660
  • Price: £7,895
  • Engine: 660cc triple
  • Power: 80bhp
  • Torque: 64Nm
  • Max speed: 130mph
  • MPG: 60.1mpg

[[title]]

[[text]]

