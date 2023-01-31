Seven-in-10 believe drivers should be responsible for making sure passengers ‘belt up’ – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Seven-in-10 believe drivers should be responsible for making sure passengers ‘belt up’ – survey

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 12.03am
Many motorists are in favour of increased penalties for not wearing a seat belt
Many motorists are in favour of increased penalties for not wearing a seat belt

More than two-thirds of motorists believe that drivers should be responsible for making sure that all passengers in a vehicle wear seatbelts, a new survey has found.

At present, drivers only have to ensure that they and any children in the car are properly buckled up, including car seats or booster seats depending on age. However, new research from the RAC suggests that this responsibility should be ‘broadened to include all passengers’ with a third of respondents stating that drivers should be penalised if anyone they’re travelling with is caught without wearing a seatbelt.

Today (January 31) marks 40 years since it became mandatory for drivers to wear seatbelts in vehicles that had them fitted, but the RAC’s study has found that the current law is too lenient for many. At present, drivers can be fined up to £500 for failing to wear a seatbelt, but those questioned believe that drivers should have to both pay a fine and also receive ‘at least’ three points on their licences.

Four per cent of the 1,800 drivers questioned – or around 1.7m licence holders in Great Britain – admit to having driven without a seatbelt over the last 12 months, with around a fifth of these saying that they don’t belt up at least half of the time. In addition, seven per cent of those spoken to admit to not wearing a seatbelt when travelling as a passenger in another vehicle.

RAC road safety spokesman Simon Williams said: “Forty years on from the introduction of what is undeniably one the most important road safety laws, it’s still the case that far too many people don’t wear seatbelts – something that’s a factor in around 30% of all road deaths each year. It’s also sadly the case that people are twice as likely to die in a crash if they’re not wearing one.”

Around half of those spoken to would like to see those caught sent on a dedicated ‘seatbelt awareness course’ while more than a third were in favour of police using some type of camera-based technology to catch people travelling without wearing a seatbelt.

