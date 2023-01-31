Cars interiors of the future could be built with coffee and eggshells to be more eco-friendly, says study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cars interiors of the future could be built with coffee and eggshells to be more eco-friendly, says study

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 2.30pm
The design study has found a variety of eco-friendly material options
The design study has found a variety of eco-friendly material options

Coffee, eggshells and rice could be used as materials for car interiors of the future, a new study has discovered.

Design and engineering consultancy Callum has identified a variety of ‘viable materials’ that could be used in a car’s cabin to make it more sustainable. Having consulted with green-tech company Ottan, Callum was able to find materials which could replace plastics but still keep up with the requirements of a fully-functioning car.

Eggshells were mixed with resin to create a smooth material for areas such as the window switch surrounds, while the ‘green’ credentials of this feature were boosted by mixing it with walnut shells, increasing its recycled content to 84 per cent from 78 per cent.

Callum study
Coffee can be used as an alternative for traditional plastics

Out-of-date lentils or rice could be turned into a translucent material for illuminated sections like lamp covers or lit-up switches, and coffee pulp could be used to replace traditional plastics used for decorative areas.

Ian Callum, Callum co-founder and design director, said: “More of our customers are starting to think about sustainable projects and put an emphasis on the circular economy. With others, we might nudge them down that path, highlighting the business benefits of making a more sustainable choice.”

Callum study
Feline is made from recycled PET bottles

Plus, purple carrot pulp could be used to create a ‘mulberry-like’ colour for certain trim sections, while tree leaves can be recycled into a smooth surface to be used as an alternative to traditional wood finishes.

Many of the textiles used within Callum’s study came from ‘preloved’ materials that would otherwise head to landfill, while seat centres were made from Camira, which is a fabric made from marine plastic waste. The study’s Porsche 911 test vehicle also incorporated Feline on the seat bolsters, which is a soft material made from PET bottles.

