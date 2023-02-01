Skoda takes new world records with Enyaq ice drift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Skoda takes new world records with Enyaq ice drift

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 8.03am
The Enyaq has set two new world drifting records
The Enyaq has set two new world drifting records

Skoda has set two new world records with its Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV.

The records, which Guinness World Records has independently verified, were set with motoring journalist Richard Meaden behind the wheel on a circular track atop a frozen lake in Krokom, Sweden.

Skoda Enyaq Drifr
The Enyaq vRS uses a pair of electric motors

The first record was for the longest continuous vehicle drift on ice, which saw the Enyaq iV vRS driven for 4.568 miles while performing one controlled slide. It beat the previous record of 3.872 which was set in China in 2022. To achieve this, the car was sliding for more than 15 minutes in total while it completed the drift circle 39 times during the period, reaching a top speed of 30.25mph in the process. It also travelled at 19.66mph at its slowest point.

In breaking the first record, the Enyaq also set a second record for the ‘longest continuous vehicle drift on ice (electric car)’.

The car was equipped with special winter tyres incorporating 600 five-millimetre studs on the front and shorter two-millimetre studs at the rear to help the car to drive more effectively. A total of 18 hours of drifting were put across a five-day period in order to achieve the record-breaking feat.

The Enyaq iV vRS is powered by dual electric motors – one on the front axle and another at the rear – which combine to produce 295bhp and deliver a 0-60mph time of 6.3 seconds. The Enyaq is also able to deliver all 460Nm of torque instantly, helping to give it enough power to achieve controllable drifts in the sub-zero temperatures.

