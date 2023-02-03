Xpeng’s G9 heads to Europe with 354-mile range

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Xpeng has confirmed final details for its G9 electric SUV which has gone on sale in Europe.

The China-based company has made the new model available to order in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden and it’s expected that it could go on sale in the UK by the middle of the decade.

The G9 aims to provide a high-end electric experience

The G9 will be available with a series of motor and battery options. Standard range and long range – both with rear-wheel-drive – will bring respective ranges of 286 and 354 miles. The former comes with a maximum charging speed of 260kW, while the latter ups this to 300kW which is enough to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes when connected to a rapid charger.

At the top of the range is the AWD Performance, which brings all-wheel-drive thanks to an additional motor on the front axle. It’s got the same battery as the long-range version, too, but because of its uprated power requirements its range isn’t quite as long at 323 miles.

The G9 can also be equipped with an electric tow bar and comes with a 1,500kg towing capacity too.

For a more immersive drive. 📍 XPENG G9 is available to order in Europe.➡️ https://t.co/bajNw0eySG#XPENGG9 pic.twitter.com/z0XRszzIly — XPENG (@XPengMotors) February 3, 2023

Xpeng has kitted the G9 out with a whole range of safety and assistance functions which utilise 29 sensors including high-definition radars and cameras to help the car to be as safe as possible in a variety of different situations.

Inside, there’s a digital driver display coupled with a pair of large central infotainment screens, with one designed to give information to whoever is behind the wheel and the other provides entertainment and media functions for passengers.

Prices for the Xpeng G9 start from €57,990 (around £51,000), rising to €71,990 – or around £63,000 – for the range-topping all-wheel-drive version.