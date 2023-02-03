These are some of the cheapest cars to insure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
These are some of the cheapest cars to insure

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 2.21pm
A low insurance group means the car will be cheaper to insure. (Nissan)
A low insurance group means the car will be cheaper to insure. (Nissan)

Car insurance can often be one of the biggest expenses involved in owning and running a car, and like most things, the price of it is going up.

According to the Association of British Insurers (ABI), car insurance premiums increased by eight per cent in the final quarter of 2022, with the average premium now costing £470. If you’re a new driver, or just want to keep your motoring costs to a minimum, looking for a cheaper-to-insure car is a great option.

Every car has an insurance group, which ranges from 1 (the lowest premiums) to 50 (the highest), and it’s an easy way of finding the cars that are cheapest to insure. So, whether you’re a new driver or just want a car that’s cheaper to insure, here we look at some of the best new and used cars that will help to reduce your bills.

Please note that you should always get quotes for insurance before purchasing a car.

Hyundai i10

The i10 is an ideal choice for new drivers. (Hyundai)

Hyundai’s i10 has become a popular choice with new drivers thanks to its affordability and small dimensions. It should also be comparatively cheap to insure, with some versions sitting in the lowest insurance group 1.

For these models, you want to look out for a car fitted with the 1.0-litre ‘Blue Drive’ petrol engine, sold in 2015 and 2016. It should also be very cheap on fuel costs, with Hyundai claiming 70mpg, while low CO2 emissions mean it costs just £20 a year in an annual car tax. Used prices start from around £5,000.

Dacia Logan MCV

The Dacia Logan MCV is an example of a larger car that’s still cheaper to insure. (Dacia)

Just because you want a car that’s cheaper to insure, it doesn’t necessarily mean you want a small car. So if you want a more practical model, perhaps as a family car, that should still bring low premiums, you should take a look at the Dacia Logan MCV.

It might not be very stylish to look at – and it’s a bit rough around the edges – but it offers a huge boot and comfortable ride for a very low price. Versions with the SCe 75 petrol engine also sit in insurance groups as low as 2, with used prices starting from £5,500 for a 2017-registered example.

Volkswagen Polo

Despite the more premium VW badge, the Polo is affordable to insure. (Volkswagen)

You might think a more premium badge like Volkswagen’s might result in more expensive premiums. Still, surprisingly the brand’s Polo supermini is quite affordable to insure, with versions fitted with the non-turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine (available in 64bhp or 79bhp outputs) sitting in the lowest insurance group.

The latest-generation Polo (introduced in 2017) is a terrific small car too, being comfortable and refined, generously equipped and surprisingly spacious inside. Higher-spec versions come with a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and even a Beats sound system. Used Polo prices remain high, though, with a 2018 car costing from around £10,000.

Nissan Micra

The Micra sits in very low insurance groups. (Nissan)

Nissan’s Micra was once one of the most popular small cars around, though it has slightly fallen out of favour in recent years. Though Nissan recently discontinued the Micra, the latest model (launched in 2017) is a very credible option, and if you choose it with the 70bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine, it’s also placed into the lowest insurance group.

This engine doesn’t offer the most in terms of performance but is perfectly up to the job for a new driver or predominantly urban driving. Part of the Micra’s low insurance group ranking is also due to the impressive level of safety equipment included, such as autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection and lane assist. A 2017 Micra starts from around £7,500.

Ford Fiesta

The Fiesta is a popular choice with new drivers. (Ford)

Ford’s Fiesta has long been a popular choice with first-time drivers, and part of its appeal stems from its lowest insurance groups. Though it’s not placed in the lowest bandings, if you opt for the 1.1-litre ‘Ti-VCT’ petrol engine produced from 2017 onwards, the Fiesta is available from insurance group 4.

This supermini is good to drive, surprisingly practical and in the case of the Trend trim level we’d recommend, is very well-equipped, featuring alloy wheels and a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 2019 example starts from around £10,000.

Skoda Citigo

The Citigo is a very well-rounded small car. (Skoda)

Skoda’s Citigo is a small car that punches well above its weight by offering refined driving manners, plenty of equipment and a surprising amount of space and usability for a city car. Most examples fitted with the 59bhp 1.0-litre MPI petrol engine are also placed in the lowest insurance group 1, though no example you’ll see for sale will exceed group 4.

A great car for young drivers or those wanting an affordable runabout thanks to its impressive fuel efficiency. Models equipped with ‘GreenTech’ engine technology are also free to tax because of their low emissions. Used Citigos start from around £3,500.

Honda Civic

The Civic offers comparatively low insurance for a car of its size. (Honda)

Another example of a larger car being placed in a low insurance group is the Honda Civic – particularly the ninth-generation car which was on sale between 2012 and 2017. When equipped with the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine in ‘S’ or ‘SE Plus’ specification, it’s placed in a comparatively low insurance group of 5.

The Honda Civic has a fantastic reliability reputation, while versions of this age offer a very spacious interior with plenty of rear space and a big 487-litre boot that’s significantly larger than rivals like the Ford Focus or Vauxhall Astra. You’ll pay around £7,000 for a 2015-registered car.

