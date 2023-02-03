These are some of the cheapest cars to insure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Car insurance can often be one of the biggest expenses involved in owning and running a car, and like most things, the price of it is going up.

According to the Association of British Insurers (ABI), car insurance premiums increased by eight per cent in the final quarter of 2022, with the average premium now costing £470. If you’re a new driver, or just want to keep your motoring costs to a minimum, looking for a cheaper-to-insure car is a great option.

Every car has an insurance group, which ranges from 1 (the lowest premiums) to 50 (the highest), and it’s an easy way of finding the cars that are cheapest to insure. So, whether you’re a new driver or just want a car that’s cheaper to insure, here we look at some of the best new and used cars that will help to reduce your bills.

Please note that you should always get quotes for insurance before purchasing a car.

Hyundai i10

The i10 is an ideal choice for new drivers. (Hyundai)

Hyundai’s i10 has become a popular choice with new drivers thanks to its affordability and small dimensions. It should also be comparatively cheap to insure, with some versions sitting in the lowest insurance group 1.

For these models, you want to look out for a car fitted with the 1.0-litre ‘Blue Drive’ petrol engine, sold in 2015 and 2016. It should also be very cheap on fuel costs, with Hyundai claiming 70mpg, while low CO2 emissions mean it costs just £20 a year in an annual car tax. Used prices start from around £5,000.

Dacia Logan MCV

The Dacia Logan MCV is an example of a larger car that’s still cheaper to insure. (Dacia)

Just because you want a car that’s cheaper to insure, it doesn’t necessarily mean you want a small car. So if you want a more practical model, perhaps as a family car, that should still bring low premiums, you should take a look at the Dacia Logan MCV.

It might not be very stylish to look at – and it’s a bit rough around the edges – but it offers a huge boot and comfortable ride for a very low price. Versions with the SCe 75 petrol engine also sit in insurance groups as low as 2, with used prices starting from £5,500 for a 2017-registered example.

Volkswagen Polo

Despite the more premium VW badge, the Polo is affordable to insure. (Volkswagen)

You might think a more premium badge like Volkswagen’s might result in more expensive premiums. Still, surprisingly the brand’s Polo supermini is quite affordable to insure, with versions fitted with the non-turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine (available in 64bhp or 79bhp outputs) sitting in the lowest insurance group.

The latest-generation Polo (introduced in 2017) is a terrific small car too, being comfortable and refined, generously equipped and surprisingly spacious inside. Higher-spec versions come with a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and even a Beats sound system. Used Polo prices remain high, though, with a 2018 car costing from around £10,000.

Nissan Micra

The Micra sits in very low insurance groups. (Nissan)

Nissan’s Micra was once one of the most popular small cars around, though it has slightly fallen out of favour in recent years. Though Nissan recently discontinued the Micra, the latest model (launched in 2017) is a very credible option, and if you choose it with the 70bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine, it’s also placed into the lowest insurance group.

This engine doesn’t offer the most in terms of performance but is perfectly up to the job for a new driver or predominantly urban driving. Part of the Micra’s low insurance group ranking is also due to the impressive level of safety equipment included, such as autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection and lane assist. A 2017 Micra starts from around £7,500.

Ford Fiesta

The Fiesta is a popular choice with new drivers. (Ford)

Ford’s Fiesta has long been a popular choice with first-time drivers, and part of its appeal stems from its lowest insurance groups. Though it’s not placed in the lowest bandings, if you opt for the 1.1-litre ‘Ti-VCT’ petrol engine produced from 2017 onwards, the Fiesta is available from insurance group 4.

This supermini is good to drive, surprisingly practical and in the case of the Trend trim level we’d recommend, is very well-equipped, featuring alloy wheels and a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 2019 example starts from around £10,000.

Skoda Citigo

The Citigo is a very well-rounded small car. (Skoda)

Skoda’s Citigo is a small car that punches well above its weight by offering refined driving manners, plenty of equipment and a surprising amount of space and usability for a city car. Most examples fitted with the 59bhp 1.0-litre MPI petrol engine are also placed in the lowest insurance group 1, though no example you’ll see for sale will exceed group 4.

A great car for young drivers or those wanting an affordable runabout thanks to its impressive fuel efficiency. Models equipped with ‘GreenTech’ engine technology are also free to tax because of their low emissions. Used Citigos start from around £3,500.

Honda Civic

The Civic offers comparatively low insurance for a car of its size. (Honda)

Another example of a larger car being placed in a low insurance group is the Honda Civic – particularly the ninth-generation car which was on sale between 2012 and 2017. When equipped with the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine in ‘S’ or ‘SE Plus’ specification, it’s placed in a comparatively low insurance group of 5.

The Honda Civic has a fantastic reliability reputation, while versions of this age offer a very spacious interior with plenty of rear space and a big 487-litre boot that’s significantly larger than rivals like the Ford Focus or Vauxhall Astra. You’ll pay around £7,000 for a 2015-registered car.