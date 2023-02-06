These were the best-selling new cars in January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
These were the best-selling new cars in January

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 10.13am
The new car market got off to a good start in 2023, with 131,994 models being registered in January – a 14.7 per cent increase on the previous year.

Electric cars also continue to prove appealing to buyers, with 13.1 per cent of all new cars registered in the first month of the year being EVs. But what about the models that proved to be the most popular? Let’s take a look at the 10 best-selling cars in January

MG HS – 3,481 registrations

MG HS PHEV
The HS is one of MG’s latest electrified vehicles

MG had a superb start to the year, with this Chinese manufacturer registering more than double the cars it did in January last year. Topping the charts overall is the HS – MG’s rival to the Nissan Qashqai and Ford Kuga.

With 3,481 examples registered, it had a clear lead. The HS stands out with its generous equipment levels, spacious interior and £23,495 starting price that significantly undercuts rivals. A plug-in hybrid version is also available as MG’s most powerful car.

Volkswagen T-Roc – 3,256

Volkswagen has updated its funky T-Roc Cabriolet. (Volkswagen)

It appears the days of Volkswagen’s Polo and Golf being its most popular cars are over, with the T-Roc crossover being this German firm’s best-selling car in the UK in January, and the second most popular car overall with 3,256 registered.

The T-Roc stands out with its bold and stylish look, while its interior offers plenty of room for small families. A good choice of petrol and diesel engines adds to its appeal, with a 296bhp ‘R’ model sitting at the top of the range.

Nissan Qashqai – 3,121

(Nissan)

The Qashqai can’t quite cling to the best-selling status that it achieved throughout all of 2022, but this British-built crossover still had a good start to the year, with Nissan registering 3,121 examples.

Offering a well-sized interior that’s ideal for families, the Qashqai comes with plenty of equipment as standard, particularly when it comes to driver assistance technology. The recent introduction of an e-Power hybrid version is also set to continue driving its success.

Kia Niro – 2,625

Kia Niro EV
The Kia Niro EV has a range of up to 285 miles

Kia’s second-generation Niro hasn’t even been on sale for a year but it’s already one of the UK’s most popular cars, with this latest car offering more interior space than its predecessor, as well as a high-tech interior.

The key draw to the Niro, however, is its choice of electrified powertrains, with customers able to choose between a hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EV model, with the latter able to offer an electric range of up to 285 miles.

Vauxhall Corsa – 2,425

Vauxhall Corsa
(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall’s Corsa is another common sight on the monthly rankings, with this hatchback’s appeal lying in its ability to offer a decent amount of space, practicality and standard equipment for a very appealing price.

It’s also available as a fully electric version which is capable of returning up to 222 miles on a single charge.

Kia Sportage – 2,409

(Kia)

The Kia Sportage is a value-orientated SUV which still manages to deliver a far more premium experience than you might expect. Packed with standard equipment and features, the Sportage’s cabin is both comfortable and practical, making it ideal for family buyers.

It’s also particularly striking from the outside, while a new plug-in hybrid engine setup helps to boost efficiency further.

Ford Puma – 2,316

Ford Puma
(Ford)

Ford’s Puma has routinely pipped its Fiesta stablemate in the monthly rankings, despite the two being very similar underneath. The Puma plays into the crossover craze which is currently sweeping the motoring world, with its slightly raised ride height and chunky proportions giving it a more ‘on trend’ look than the Fiesta.

But it’s also slightly more practical than the Fiesta, too, with its 90 litre ‘MegaBox’ in the boot providing a good deal of extra storage.

MG ZS – 2,260

MG ZS
(MG)

It’s been a stellar month for MG, with two of its cars featuring in the top 10 list for January. The ZS is MG’s compact SUV and, like many other vehicles within the firm’s range, is available with both petrol and fully electric powertrains.

It’s the latter which is particularly impressive, owing to its striking looks and 273-mile range. Rapid charging capability means that a 10 to 80 per cent charge could be conducted in as little as 42 minutes when using a high-power charger, too.

Hyundai Tucson – 2,259

Hyundai Tucson
The Tucson handles bends well

Hyundai’s Tucson has turned into something of a mainstay in the monthly list of best-sellers, with this striking-looking SUV’s great practicality, value-orientated approach and efficient engines proving a hit with consumers.

The Tucson is also backed by an impressive five-year warranty, meaning that there’s added peace of mind for buyers.

Ford Fiesta – 2,042

Despite Ford discontinuing the Fiesta in 2023, plenty of buyers are still choosing it. (Ford)

The plucky Fiesta continues to soldier on, despite Ford officially announcing that it would be halting production of the ever-popular compact this year. It still sold a very respectable 2,042 Fiestas during January, showing that there’s still a good amount of demand.

It’s the Fiesta’s all-around appeal that really shines through with its smart cabin, decent driving dynamics and good range of engines striking a chord with buyers.

