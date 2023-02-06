Lamborghini bids V12 engine farewell with pair of new supercars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lamborghini has called time on its famous naturally-aspirated V12 engine with a pair of one-off supercars.

The Invencible coupe and Autentica roadster both use the Italian firm’s 12-cylinder 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 which has become a calling card in many of Lamborghini’s famous models, but against tightening emissions regulations is being discontinued..

In both one-off vehicles, the V12 produces 769bhp, which sends that power to all four wheels via a seven-speed gearbox. Lamborghini hasn’t stated how quickly either model will accelerate, but it’s likely to be similar to the Aventador – upon which the pair are based – zero to 60mph time of 2.6 seconds.

The Invencible is finished in a striking red colour

“The V12 engine is one of the pillars of our history and our marque’s success,” said Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Lamborghini.

“As we head towards embracing a new era of hybridization at the heart of our strategy, this is the Lamborghini way of celebrating the naturally aspirated V12 with two one-off vehicles that perfectly represent our concept of excellence in personalization.

Both the Invencible and Autentica also pay homage to some of Lamborghini’s stand-out creations from the past, including the Sesto Elemento and the Veneno. It’s the former which gives both cars their large rear wing, while aerodynamic touches help reference the latter.

One iconic engine, two unique ways to celebrate it. We are glad to present you Invencible and Auténtica: two one-off Super Sports Cars, a roadster and a coupé, created to exalt our last combustion V12 engine the Lamborghini way.​#Lamborghini — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) February 6, 2023

The duo are centred around the same carbon fibre monocoque used in the Aventador, while Lamborghini’s trademark hexagonal elements are used throughout in areas such as the front and rear light assembly.

Inside, the cabin has been stripped back as much as possible, with no instrumentation featuring on the dashboard whatsoever.

The Invencible features a ‘Rosso Efesto’ bodywork with contrast sills and doorframes finished in carbon, while the Autentica roadster incorporates a ‘Grigio Titans’ exterior shade with matt black details.

Lamborghini is expected to unveil its next-generation hybrid supercar ‘in the coming weeks’.