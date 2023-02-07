UK Drive: Skoda’s Enyaq Coupe iV vRS arrives with a blend of electric power and go-faster features

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK Drive: Skoda’s Enyaq Coupe iV vRS arrives with a blend of electric power and go-faster features

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 10.50am
The vRS feels taught and good to drive through the bends
The vRS feels taught and good to drive through the bends

What is it?

Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV vRS
The Coupe includes a full length panoramic roof

Skoda’s Enyaq feels like it’s started to become part of the furniture in the EV scene, don’t you think? It’s an electric SUV that offers Skoda’s now well-known approach to value, standard equipment and technology, with a decent range and boatloads of space.

But practical, efficient Skoda models have always had a naughtier side – vRS. Cars like the Octavia vRS have historically provided a little more ‘fun’ than the standard model, but how do you translate that to an electric model? Well, we’re driving the Enyaq iV Coupe vRS to find out.

What’s new?

Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV vRS
Subtle vRS badging is applied on the flanks

The usual vRS recipe is to take a standard Skoda, and make it a little faster, a little stiffer and a little sharper in the bends but without making its exterior too outlandish. So that’s the case with the Enyaq. It’s also available in Coupe form first – the regular SUV vRS comes after – which gives it a swooping, more dynamic appearance.

Inside, we’ve got the same practical layout as you’d get from the standard Enyaq, albeit with a few extra vRS additions to make things feel a little sportier.

What’s under the bonnet?

Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV vRS

The Enyaq Coupe iV vRS adopts a dual-motor setup – much like the ‘regular’ 80x Sportline Plus model – but whereas the standard version produces 261bhp, the vRS kicks that up to 295bhp and you get a healthy 460Nm of torque, too. That equates to a zero to 60mph time of 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 111mph.

The range isn’t too affected by the boost in power, either. You’ll get 323 miles from the vRS, compared with 320 miles in the 80x Sportline. It is, however, a significant amount less than you’ll get from the single motor ‘80’, which can travel for up to 345 miles between charges. It depends on what you want – a little extra power or a touch more range.

What’s it like to drive?

Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV vRS
Two electric motors means plenty of traction

For the most part, the Enyaq iV vRS feels much the same as the 80x Sportline version. Both get the same lowered suspension setup over the conventional ‘80’, which means that it does tend to struggle a bit with low-speed bumps and potholes. At speed, it’s refined and comfortable, mind you, and cruises along without any issue.

The steering has a nice bit of weight to it and, despite being quite a large car, the Enyaq is easy to corner. The battery is mounted low in the car, too, so the centre of gravity feels nicely beneath you and avoids any of that ‘topple’ feeling that you get with some larger SUVs. Using the regenerative braking system becomes second-nature and you soon start to drive the car with just the throttle too.

How does it look?

Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV vRS
The Enyaq Coupe is the first electric vRS model

The changeover vRS brings some visual tweaks, but they’re definitely on the reserved side of things. Strangely enough, there’s no vRS-specific badging at the rear – just Skoda’s iV lettering – which seems strange as it’s difficult to differentiate it from the ‘regular’ Enyaq from the back. Up front, the vRS gets Skoda’s eye-catching ‘Crystal Face’ setup which replaces the standard ‘grille’ with an LED arrangement. It looks particularly space-age at night.

The Coupe version has a more sloped roofline too, which not only adds some more visual drama but helps to boost efficiency ever-so-slightly above the standard SUV version too.

What’s it like inside?

Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV vRS
All cars get a screen ahead of the driver

The fundamentals of the Enyaq’s interior haven’t been lost in the transition to vRS, so you still get the same practical, spacious and well-made cabin that you’d find in the standard car. Space is good and even with that sloping roofline, headroom isn’t interrupted too much. You get leather upholstery as standard in the vRS, too, which does add to the ‘premium’ feel too.

Boot space is still respectable at 570 litres, which is only just down on the 585 litres you’d get from the SUV version – so there’s not too much of a practicality penalty for opting for the Coupe.

What’s the spec like?

Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV vRS
The Crystal Face is really recognisable at night

Prices for the vRS start from £54,370, netting you 20-inch alloy wheels and that eye-catching ‘Crystal Face’ alongside the all-important boost in power. Full LED Matrix headlights are included too, alongside keyless entry and a full fixed panoramic roof.

The 80x Sportline Plus, in contrast, costs £52,505 and gets pretty much the same level of kit but does without the Crystal Face. If you wanted to add it, it’d come as part of a £2,035 optional extra pack – by which point you’d be much better off trumping for the vRS. The regular 80, meanwhile, is far cheaper at £44,825 but does without some exterior tweaks and that extra front motor. But if range is king and you’re not so concerned with all-wheel-drive, it may be the better option.

Verdict

The Enyaq iV Coupe vRS has many positives. It’s refined and quiet to drive, is packed with standard equipment and – to our eyes at least – looks good. But it doesn’t feel quite as elevated from the ‘regular’ versions as we’ve come to expect, with the small boost in power not feeling all that apparent. The suspension setup is the same as the car below it in the range, too.

In the end, it feels like a range-topping trim rather than a dedicated performance model. It’s by no means a bad car, but it’s hampered by the regular Enyaq being so accomplished in the first place.

  • Model: Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV vRS
  • Model as tested: Enyaq Coupe iV vRS
  • Price as tested: £55,830
  • Engine: Twin electric motors
  • Power: 295bhp
  • Torque: 460Nm
  • 0-60mph: 6.2 seconds
  • Top speed: 111mph
  • Range: 323 miles
  • CO2 emissions: 0g/km

