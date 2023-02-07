These are some of the best motorcycles for new riders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

These are some of the best motorcycles for new riders

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 1.28pm
The 390 Duke brings light, agile handling
The 390 Duke brings light, agile handling

Starting a new adventure out on two wheels is exciting to say the least. However, picking out your first ‘big’ motorcycle can prove tricky as there are various requirements to bear in mind.

Of course, you can pick any motorcycle, but ideal bikes for new riders help to make those first few trips a whole lot easier and more enjoyable. Here, we’re picking out some of the best available today.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Svartpilen 401
You get very futuristic looks with the Svartpilen 401

The eye-catching Svartpilen 401 might look like it’s from the future, but it’s very much rooted in its ability to provide a rider-friendly experience. Powered by a 373cc single-cylinder engine, the Svartpilen has more than enough performance for new riders, but it’ll also prove to be cheap to insure and run.

This performance is backed up by decent brakes and a really minimalist design that stands out from the crowd.

Yamaha MT-07

Yamaha MT-07
The MT-07 is a firm favourite among new riders

The MT-07 is one of the most popular ‘new rider’ motorcycles out there, with this ‘hyper naked’ motorcycle’s combination of brisk performance, light weight and clever on-board technology making it a great fit for many riders.

It’s got a new rider-friendly upright riding position, while features such as LED indicators and headlight help to make things feel a lot more premium.

Triumph Bonneville T100

Triumph T100
A new Chrome Edition of the T100 has been released

Triumph has a long extensive range of motorcycles, but the Bonneville T100 feels like the perfect fit for new riders. It isn’t overly powerful, but incorporates the same classic look and feel of some of Triumph’s larger bikes.

Those classic looks are accompanied by a very pleasant exhaust note as well as a great level of fit and finish.

KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke
The 390 Duke brings light, agile handling

KTM’s eye-catching 390 Duke is definitely a bike for new riders that want to get noticed. But as well as the bright graphics and colourways, the Duke has light and nimble handling that can turn every road into something exciting.

Upright handlebars help to give plenty of control while a full-colour TFT display clearly relays all of the key information required back to the rider.

Ducati Scrambler

Ducati Scrambler
The new Scrambler is lighter than before

Ducati tapped into a new portion of the market with the release of its Scrambler range and now, after a number of successful years, it’s been updated. Lightweight and easy to handle, the Scrambler is available in a variety of colours and designs so that each rider can tailor it to them.

It’s got a clear 4.3-inch TFT display, too, while connectivity features mean you can easily pair your phone to the bike’s system to access different apps via the Scrambler’s handlebar controls.

Honda CB500X

Honda CB500X
The CB500x has a more adventure-inspired design

If you’re after a motorcycle with a little more ‘adventure’ to it, then the Honda CB500X could be right up your street. It’s got a far more upright riding position than others here, giving a clear view of the road ahead.

Plus, additional fairings and a compact front screen ensure that it’s a bike that’ll easily swallow up motorway miles without any discomfort. It’ll prove great for commuting, too.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
7
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Seed potato exports are valuable to Scotland Picture shows; Seed potatoes in field. Unknown. Supplied by AHDB Date; Unknown
Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes
The 390 Duke brings light, agile handling
Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero
Nicola Sturgeon at a podium, looking bored.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning…
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D…
Noah Khogali. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Perth and Kinross Council may sever links with Chinese Communist Party
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee from AFC Wimbledon. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning…
Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey came up with their own way to decide who would take a free-kick.
St Johnstone: The shocking numbers behind dead-ball drought that sparked 'rock, paper, scissors' dice…
Brechin City players showed their their appreciation to their supporters at Wick. Image: Brechin City FC
Andy Kirk praises Brechin City fans for making 12-hour round trip to back Angus…
composite image of Jim Spence in front of the Scottish parliament building.
JIM SPENCE: I don't want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented