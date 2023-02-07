BMW’s X5 and X6 SUVs updated for 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BMW's X5 and X6 SUVs updated for 2023

By Press Association
February 7 2023
The X5 and X6 both benefit from a number of updates. (BMW)

BMW has unveiled revised versions of its large X5 and X6 SUVs, which now boast some form of hybrid technology across the range as well as the brand’s latest in-car technology.

The latest generation of BMW’s long-running X5 and coupe-styled X6 arrived on sale in 2018 and 2019 respectively, with a key change on these new models being the addition of the German firm’s ‘Curved Display’ inside, which has been rolled out on all of BMW’s latest models. It merges together a 12.3-inch digital dial display and a large 14.9-inch touchscreen to give the cabin a very modern feel.

New vegan ‘Sensafin’ interior upholsteries are available alongside traditional leather as an optional extra, while the area around the gear selector has been revised with new touch-sensitive surfaces.

The X5’s styling is influenced by other newer BMWs. (BMW)

In terms of design, the refreshed X5 and X6 are influenced by BMW’s latest models, such as the new X1 and XM, with slimmer headlights featuring alongside a revised grille. The light-up ‘Iconic Glow’ grille is also available on the X5 for the first time. A range of new colours is also introduced, including Isle of Man Green and Blue Ridge Mountain.

One key change is that all X5 and X6s now feature some kind of electrification, with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology offered in all petrol and diesel versions, and combined with a new eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox.

A newly developed 523bhp 4.4-litre V8 comes with the range-topping ‘M60i’ versions of the X5 and X6, allowing these SUVs to sprint from 0-60mph in just 4.1 seconds.

The latest X5 and X6 interior adopts BMW’s new ‘Curved Display’. (BMW)

Elsewhere, the plug-in hybrid powertrain available on the X5 has been significantly enhanced. Now known as the xDrive50e (rather than xDrive45e), total power has been increased by 94bhp to 483bhp, while torque has been boosted by 100Nm to 700Nm. The results come from a newly-designed 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine and more powerful electric motor, while the size of the battery has been increased by 25 per cent to a usable capacity of 25.7kWh – allowing for an impressive electric range of up to 68 miles when fully charged.

The new BMW X5 and X6 are available to order now, with prices starting from £66,230 and £72,430 respectively. First UK deliveries are expected in April.

