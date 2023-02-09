The Little Car Company celebrates Ferrari’s racing pedigree with Pacco Gara

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Little Car Company – which has been behind high-end scale versions of some of motoring’s icons – has created a new special edition version of its Ferrari Testa Rossa J.

Called the Pacco Gara, it brings more power and a range of special features to the standard Testa Rossa J, which is a fully electric 75 per cent scale reproduction of Ferrari’s famous 250 Testa Rossa.

Bicester-based The Little Car Company and Ferrari both worked closely on the new model to ensure that it could meet the strict standards of the Italian supercar manufacturer.

The Pacco Gara comes equipped with a roll hoop

The Pacco Gara incorporates a new roll cage for added protection, though it can be removed if drivers would rather preserve the clean lines of the Testa Rossa J. Inside, it features a Sabelt racing harness which is bolted to the chassis and roll hoop, mimicking the ones used on Ferrari’s F1 cars. There’s also an additional exterior mirror on the driver’s side, just like the original 250.

For an even sportier feel, the Pacco Gara comes equipped with adjustable dampers and brake bias to allow drivers to tune the car to their needs. Drilled brake discs and a quicker ratio steering rack also help to make the Testa Rossa J feel even more alert. A tonneau cover over the passenger side has also been fitted – just like the original – crafted from the same leather as the interior of the car.

The interior is finished to a very high standard

Ben Hedley, CEO of The Little Car Company, said: “The Ferrari Testa Rossa J is a modern reimagining of not only one of motorsport’s most iconic racers, but also one of the most important cars of the 20th century. As we launch the new special Pacco Gara edition of the Testa Rossa J, a fine example of our close collaboration with the team at Ferrari, we have given it a racing boost, with exciting advancements to both the aesthetic of the car, and the overall performance.

“Our team has worked meticulously to ensure that each new feature of the Pacco Gara enhances the driving experience of the Testa Rossa J.”

One of the biggest changes is the increased power from 16 to 19bhp, adding some extra zip away from the line.