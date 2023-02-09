Porsche’s updated Cayenne enters final testing stages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Porsche’s upcoming Cayenne has entered the final stretch of testing ahead of its reveal this spring.

First launched in 2017, the third-generation Cayenne has now received various ‘far-reaching’ changes to its powertrain, chassis and equipment levels to improve it for the new version.

The Cayenne has been pushed to the limit in recent tests

To enable it to be as good as possible when launched, Porsche has been putting the new Cayenne through ‘challenging endurance tests’ completing over 200,000km (124,274 miles) of urban, countryside and motorway driving. In addition, the Cayenne has been taken to locations across the globe to test it in more extreme environments. This process has seen the SUV being pushed to the limit in off-road tests in Spain, punished in the sand dunes of Morocco or subjected to the ice-cold chill of Finland.

Ralf Bosch, test manager, said: “We’re subjecting the new Cayenne to a complete and comprehensive testing program, just as if it we’d developed it from scratch.”

The new Cayenne introduces a range of enhancements

In total, more than four million kilometres (around 2.4 million miles) have been driven in order to properly test the new Cayenne. It’s even been put around the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany, with the ‘Green Hell’ used by many performance car manufacturers to push their new cars to the limit.

The revised Cayenne is set to debut a range of new features, too, including a new semi-active chassis setup and high-definition Matrix LED headlights. Porsche says that drivers and passengers will be able to use a new ‘extensively digitalised display’ which will incorporate a range of new connectivity functions.