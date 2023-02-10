These are the best small electric cars on sale today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

These are the best small electric cars on sale today

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 6.06pm
(Mini)
(Mini)

Small cars lend themselves perfectly to being EVs, with these models typically being used for shorter routes in and around towns and cities, where there’s often better access to public chargers.

While there aren’t as many small electric cars on the market as you might expect, there’s still a good range of options, with these also being the most affordable way of getting behind the wheel of an EV. Here are the best small electric cars on the market.

Mini Electric

(Mini)

Mini’s 3-Door Hatch is an icon, and it got even better in 2020 when this British brand introduced the Electric. If ever there was a car that suited going EV, it’s this Mini, which we’d argue is even more impressive and fun in Electric guise than with petrol engines under the bonnet.

Retaining all the style and high-quality interior of the regular model, the Electric is one of the lightest EVs on sale. As a result, it feels particularly fun and agile to drive, aided by its punchy 181bhp electric motor. A claimed 145-mile range isn’t the longest but should be plenty for many drivers.

Fiat 500

Fiat 500
(Fiat)

Ever since Fiat revived its 500 in 2008, this has been a particularly popular choice and remains one of the best-selling cars across Europe. The regular petrol models are starting to feel a bit dated, but fear not as Fiat’s electric 500 propels this city car into modern territory.

It might retain similarly chic styling to the standard petrol Fiat 500 – which remains on sale – but the electric is an entirely different car and gets a range of new technology and driver-assistance features. It’s not a cheap choice, especially by city car standards, but it does offer a 199-mile electric range if you opt for the larger 42kWh battery.

Peugeot e-208

Peugeot e-208
(Peugeot)

Peugeot’s 208 supermini was the best-selling car across Europe in 2022 and a key factor to its success is the electric e-208. This small EV offers a fantastic, high-quality interior and plenty of standard equipment, while it’s good to drive as well.

Currently, the Peugeot e-208 offers an electric range of up to 225 miles, but this supermini will become even more appealing later in the year when it’s equipped with a larger battery and more powerful electric motor, increasing the range to 248 miles, which is great for a car of this size.

Honda e

(Honda)

Honda’s e might not be the best choice for those doing longer trips because of its 137-mile electric range, but for those who stay predominantly locally and want one of the coolest small cars ever made, it’s most certainly worth a look.

Honda let its hair down with this electric city car, giving it a rear-wheel-drive layout that makes it huge fun to drive, while it’s absolutely packed full of technology as there are six digital displays in the interior. How this Japanese firm has packed so much into such a small car is seriously impressive.

MG4

(MG)

Last but by no means least, we have the MG4. This hatchback might be slightly larger in size than other models on this list but we’ve included it because its £26,995 starting price undercuts every other car here. You still get lots of equipment for that price, too, such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, digital dial display plus a host of driver-assistance features.

The MG4 is also great to drive and spacious, thanks to it being built around a new electric car-only platform. A seven-year warranty is included as well, while the MG4 offers up to 281 miles of claimed range – again, the most of any car on this list.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
2
Jason Grant, centre, arrives at the tribunal hearing on Friday alongside his legal team from Dundee-based MML. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant
5
3
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the…
4
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath has been closed. Image: Darren Watt
Woman taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian in Cowdenbeath
7
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
8
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
9
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
10
Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision

More from The Courier

The ground-breaking Neon8 VR production of Smile.
Now you can see Dundee Rep's Smile as a virtual reality experience
Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd sums up the camaraderie around Dunfermline but insists focus is on Airdrie
Hamish Hawk has supported Simple Minds and Franz Ferdinand and he's on the bill with The Proclaimers this June.
Hamish Hawk heads to Church with Angel Numbers
Hearts' Andy Halliday complains about a tackle by Dundee United's Ryan Edwards at Tynecastle. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United star's red card shows how VAR will force robust players…
(Mini)
Friday court round-up — 'Serious organised crime' drugs charges in Broughty Ferry
A woman standing in the woods near the former Fornethy House Residential School in Angus
Abuse victims welcome new investigation into why children were sent to Fornethy House
Perth Grammar School. Image: DC Thomson
Mum keeps son off school over 'safety fears' after attack outside Perth Grammar
Alan Soutar has welcomed Quilla, guide dog puppy no 6 to his house. Image: PDC / Alan Soutar
Alan Soutar: Angus darts hero catches up on sleep from guide dog puppy No.6…
Fraser Smith, owner of EH9 Espresso, and Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, have different payment preferences.
Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses…
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented