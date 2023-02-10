These are the best small electric cars on sale today

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Small cars lend themselves perfectly to being EVs, with these models typically being used for shorter routes in and around towns and cities, where there’s often better access to public chargers.

While there aren’t as many small electric cars on the market as you might expect, there’s still a good range of options, with these also being the most affordable way of getting behind the wheel of an EV. Here are the best small electric cars on the market.

Mini Electric

(Mini)

Mini’s 3-Door Hatch is an icon, and it got even better in 2020 when this British brand introduced the Electric. If ever there was a car that suited going EV, it’s this Mini, which we’d argue is even more impressive and fun in Electric guise than with petrol engines under the bonnet.

Retaining all the style and high-quality interior of the regular model, the Electric is one of the lightest EVs on sale. As a result, it feels particularly fun and agile to drive, aided by its punchy 181bhp electric motor. A claimed 145-mile range isn’t the longest but should be plenty for many drivers.

Fiat 500

(Fiat)

Ever since Fiat revived its 500 in 2008, this has been a particularly popular choice and remains one of the best-selling cars across Europe. The regular petrol models are starting to feel a bit dated, but fear not as Fiat’s electric 500 propels this city car into modern territory.

It might retain similarly chic styling to the standard petrol Fiat 500 – which remains on sale – but the electric is an entirely different car and gets a range of new technology and driver-assistance features. It’s not a cheap choice, especially by city car standards, but it does offer a 199-mile electric range if you opt for the larger 42kWh battery.

Peugeot e-208

(Peugeot)

Peugeot’s 208 supermini was the best-selling car across Europe in 2022 and a key factor to its success is the electric e-208. This small EV offers a fantastic, high-quality interior and plenty of standard equipment, while it’s good to drive as well.

Currently, the Peugeot e-208 offers an electric range of up to 225 miles, but this supermini will become even more appealing later in the year when it’s equipped with a larger battery and more powerful electric motor, increasing the range to 248 miles, which is great for a car of this size.

Honda e

(Honda)

Honda’s e might not be the best choice for those doing longer trips because of its 137-mile electric range, but for those who stay predominantly locally and want one of the coolest small cars ever made, it’s most certainly worth a look.

Honda let its hair down with this electric city car, giving it a rear-wheel-drive layout that makes it huge fun to drive, while it’s absolutely packed full of technology as there are six digital displays in the interior. How this Japanese firm has packed so much into such a small car is seriously impressive.

MG4

(MG)

Last but by no means least, we have the MG4. This hatchback might be slightly larger in size than other models on this list but we’ve included it because its £26,995 starting price undercuts every other car here. You still get lots of equipment for that price, too, such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, digital dial display plus a host of driver-assistance features.

The MG4 is also great to drive and spacious, thanks to it being built around a new electric car-only platform. A seven-year warranty is included as well, while the MG4 offers up to 281 miles of claimed range – again, the most of any car on this list.