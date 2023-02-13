Ambulance service replaces all 106 rapid response cars with Skoda Kodiaqs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Yorkshire Ambulance Service is replacing its entire fleet of rapid response vehicles with the Skoda Kodiaq.

A total of 106 SUVs are being modified for the service that covers the full county – an area of nearly 6,000 square miles.

The NHS trust has used the Skoda Octavia Scout for the past six years as its rapid response vehicles, sending them to emergencies before a regular ambulance would be able to get there.

The new Kodiaqs will replace Octavia Scouts. (Skoda)

The Octavia Scouts have clocked up an average of 90,000 miles each, but some have covered up to 130,000 in more remote areas. Skoda introduced its latest-generation Octavia Scout in 2021, and while the vehicle is only available to emergency services, Yorkshire’s ambulance organisation has elected to use the firm’s flagship Kodiaq SUV instead.

The models are being converted by Pressfab Evo for ‘blue-light’ duties, including 360-degree lighting, livery, bespoke storage and a full range of medical equipment.

Jeff Gott, head of fleet at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “The Kodiaq combines 4×4 capability, a smooth drive, reliability and a large interior for our clinical staff and life-saving equipment.

The Skoda Kodiaq is lined up and ready for service for @YorksAmbulance – all 106 of them! Our flagship SUV is taking over from the long-serving Octavia Scout that has been their reliable partner for the last six years. #emergencyservices #ambulance #NHStrust #Skoda #partners pic.twitter.com/6VMkQWpOpt — ŠKODA UK NEWS (@SKODAUK_Media) February 13, 2023

“The new fleet replaces our outgoing Skoda Octavia Scout models, which proved to be an incredible workhorse that could consistently meet the 24/7 demands of being on the road.

“The first consignment of converted Kodiaqs has been delivered and some of the vehicles have been put into service. We’ve had very positive initial feedback from the teams running them.”