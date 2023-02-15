Mini’s first electric Convertible arrives as limited-run special edition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mini’s first electric Convertible model has been revealed – though just 150 are destined for the UK.

Priced at £52,500, the electric Mini Convertible is part of a ‘small series’ run which will see just 999 units created for Europe. It’ll also be offered in a ‘fixed specification’, with one of just two exterior colours to choose from – Enigmatic Black or White Silver. The door handles and light surrounds will be finished in bronze, while the Mini lettering and model logo will come in black only.

The Mini Electric Convertible will manage around 124 miles from a charge

As on the regular hardtop Mini Electric, the ‘E’ logo is located on the front and rear, while the car’s specific number showing its place within the 999-unit run will be applied on the door sill trims.

Stefanie Wurst, head of the Mini brand, said: “Three years ago, we launched the MINI Electric, and today one in five MINI models sold in Europe is an all-electric MINI. This success has spurred us to implement the small series of the MINI Electric Convertible within only a few months. I’m delighted that we can offer 999 MINI customers an extraordinary and exclusive open-air go-kart feeling.”

The roof features the Union Jack design

The Mini Electric Convertible also features model-specific 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels made from 100 per cent secondary aluminium. This material, which is combined with green electricity during construction, significantly reduces CO2 emissions compared with conventionally made wheels.

Inside, there’s a leather-clad cabin with a Nappa leather steering wheel. Interior surfaces are finished in Piano Black, contrasted by yellow accents throughout the cabin. Mini claims a total range of up to 124 miles for the Mini Electric Convertible – slightly less than the 145 miles you’d get from the hard top – yet boot space is unaffected and remains 160 litres.