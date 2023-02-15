Volkswagen’s new Touareg enters final testing stage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volkswagen has been pushing its upcoming Touareg to the limit ahead of the SUV’s full premiere this summer.

The four-wheel-drive – which will sit as the largest SUV in Volkswagen’s European range – is currently being put through the final stages of winter testing in Swedish Lapland. Manufacturers test their cars in colder temperatures to ensure that all components can cope with sub-zero conditions.

The Touareg’s Volkswagen logo is illuminated for the first time in Europe

Though heavily camouflaged, the Touareg in the images does reveal some styling features of the upcoming production model. Up front, for example, there’s Volkswagen’s IQ.Light HD Matrix headlight technology that uses 38,400 micro LEDs. As well as being incredibly bright, they incorporate a feature which allows the driver to keep them set to ‘main beam’ yet they’ll adjust to avoid dazzling oncoming road users.

The Touareg’s rear badge is illuminated for the first time on a European Volkswagen too. This has only been permitted in Europe since January 2023, with Volkswagen’s lit-up logo previously only allowed in Chinese and American markets.

Volkswagen has also stated that the Touareg uses various new sensors to give the best possible performance. On the roof, there’s a new load sensor connected directly to the chassis electronics. It means that the chassis can be adjusted if the sensor detects that a roof rack or box has been installed, passing information to systems such as the electronic stability control to aid stability.

All cars run on standard steel springs, though optional two-chamber air suspension will be available to provide an even more comfortable ride.

Inside, Volksways says that the Touareg will feature a new ‘Innovision Cockpit’ operated via a large central touchscreen. It’ll relay high-definition mapping back to the driver, while both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can both be accessed wirelessly, rather than via a USB connection.