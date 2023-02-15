Volkswagen’s new Touareg enters final testing stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volkswagen’s new Touareg enters final testing stage

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 9.27am
Volkswagen has been testing the Touareg in Sweden
Volkswagen has been testing the Touareg in Sweden

Volkswagen has been pushing its upcoming Touareg to the limit ahead of the SUV’s full premiere this summer.

The four-wheel-drive – which will sit as the largest SUV in Volkswagen’s European range – is currently being put through the final stages of winter testing in Swedish Lapland. Manufacturers test their cars in colder temperatures to ensure that all components can cope with sub-zero conditions.

Volkswagen Touareg Testing
The Touareg’s Volkswagen logo is illuminated for the first time in Europe

Though heavily camouflaged, the Touareg in the images does reveal some styling features of the upcoming production model. Up front, for example, there’s Volkswagen’s IQ.Light HD Matrix headlight technology that uses 38,400 micro LEDs. As well as being incredibly bright, they incorporate a feature which allows the driver to keep them set to ‘main beam’ yet they’ll adjust to avoid dazzling oncoming road users.

The Touareg’s rear badge is illuminated for the first time on a European Volkswagen too. This has only been permitted in Europe since January 2023, with Volkswagen’s lit-up logo previously only allowed in Chinese and American markets.

Volkswagen has also stated that the Touareg uses various new sensors to give the best possible performance. On the roof, there’s a new load sensor connected directly to the chassis electronics. It means that the chassis can be adjusted if the sensor detects that a roof rack or box has been installed, passing information to systems such as the electronic stability control to aid stability.

All cars run on standard steel springs, though optional two-chamber air suspension will be available to provide an even more comfortable ride.

Inside, Volksways says that the Touareg will feature a new ‘Innovision Cockpit’ operated via a large central touchscreen. It’ll relay high-definition mapping back to the driver, while both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can both be accessed wirelessly, rather than via a USB connection.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Steven McCafferty outside Scottish Barbers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’
2
Jalloh was remanded when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat
3
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland’s first minister
4
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa on what fans can expect during Tayside and Fife…
5
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
6
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Alan Livingstone obituary: Dundee minister and former Perth councillor
7
Behich, left, and McGrath. Image: SNS
Dundee United handed double selection boost ahead of crunch St Johnstone showdown
8
Christopher Traynor.
Dundee thug left boot mark on face of woman he was banned from seeing
9
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
10
Glenwood shopping precinct where the slabs went missing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
‘Missing’ Glenrothes public artworks found… in council storage facility

More from The Courier

Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
Matthew Watt.
Ferry sextortion accused claims pic requests were for 'photography project'
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland
Finn Russell (left) and head coach Gregor Townsend in conversation during last year's Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell - it's still complicated...
The proposals are part of plans to build 700 houses in Scone
Latest phase of 700 houses in Scone North development revealed
Alex Salmond said Nicola Sturgeon left office without a clear independence strategy. Image: PA.
Alex Salmond says he 'feels for' Nicola Sturgeon on resignation day
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Retired Fife Constabulary Superintendent Peter Meikle has died.
Peter Meikle: Retired senior Fife police officer dies aged 93
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Joseph's sisters Gillian Sinclair and Kerry Sneddon, his father James Sneddon, lawyer Aamer Anwar, mother Jane Sneddon, sister Laura Sneddon and uncle James Scougall highlighting the family's case. Image G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family demands answers over 2022 death in police custody at Fife hospital

Editor's Picks

Most Commented