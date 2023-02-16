First Drive: Can the Mercedes GLC300e blend efficiency and performance?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle Motoring

First Drive: Can the Mercedes GLC300e blend efficiency and performance?

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 9.47am
You can get up to 80 miles of electric-only range in the GLC hybrid

What is it?

Mercedes GLC
The GLC feels quiet and composed

The Mercedes GLC plays a key role in the firm’s SUV line-up. Effectively its mid-size model, it’s a car which weighs in against rivals like the Audi Q5 and BMW X3 in a segment which remains extremely popular with buyers.

The previous-generation GLC was itself a really big hit, so how do you go about taking things up a level? That’s where this new model comes in and we’ve been behind the wheel to see what it’s like.

What’s new?

Mercedes GLC
The plug-in hybrid GLC features all-wheel-drive

Core to the new GLC is the widespread use of hybrid technology. That’s either through mild- or plug-in hybrid setups – the latter of which we’re driving today – bringing added efficiency and lower emissions in the process. More on that later.

Elsewhere, we’ve got an even more upmarket exterior design than before while inside the GLC now benefits from the latest technology Mercedes has to offer, with a super-large screen that we’ve seen used in a variety of the firm’s latest models.

What’s under the bonnet?

Mercedes GLC
The GLC’s charging port is handily located

As we’ve mentioned, there’s hybrid technology running right the way through the new GLC line-up. The plug-in hybrid version we’re driving here – badged GLC300e – combines a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and a large (for a plug-in hybrid) 31.2kWh battery. It’s able to deliver up to 80 miles of electric-only range, while Mercedes quotes a combined consumption figure of 565mpg. That might sound amazing, but you’ll need to be running on battery power alone for most of the time to achieve that.

Performance is more than brisk enough, too, with 0-60mph being dispatched in 6.5 seconds. Plus, it’ll take around two and a half hours to fully charge that battery when using a home wallbox.

What’s it like to drive?

Mercedes GLC
The GLC’s exterior design has been revised

Of course, that super electric-only range is what you notice most about your first experiences with the GLC. It means you drive it largely like a full EV and because it can be used at speeds of up to 87mph, it isn’t restricted to slower, more local roads – you can fly along in EV mode on the motorway, too. It’s all very relaxing, helped no end by a lack of any squeaks or rattles from the cabin. Self-levelling suspension comes as standard on plug-in hybrids, too, and this helps to make things feel even more refined.

When combined with electric power that 2.0-litre engine works well, too. However, once you’re completely out of charge, that petrol engine does feel a little strained and makes its presence known when you really need to accelerate. It’s definitely best to keep the battery charged up, that’s for sure.

How does it look?

Mercedes GLC
Large wheels come as standard on all models

Mercedes has sharpened up the look of the GLC nicely. You’re still able to see the lineage between this car and the one it replaces, but things have been spruced up in all the right areas. The front end appears wider and more in keeping with the rest of the Mercedes range than before, while ‘our’ test car in AMG Line Premium specification brought a series of more dynamic touches including a sportier body kit and 20-inch alloy wheels.

The electric charging port has been located in quite a traditional place, too, on the left-hand side where you’d expect to find the usual fuel filler cap. You’ll fill up with petrol on the opposite site.

What’s it like inside?

Mercedes GLC
The cabin feels particularly high-tech

It’s hard to ignore the huge level of technology inside the cabin of the GLC. Things are dominated by the large screen in the centre of the dash, flanked by the full driver’s display ahead. When coupled with a full package of ambient lighting it can all get a bit distracting – more so at night – to the point where we had to switch off the interior lighting just to tone things down.

But you can’t fault the passenger space on offer, with good levels of head and legroom available. Boot space, however, is a little under what you’d expect from a car of this size. At 395 litres, it’s well under the 500 litres you’d get from the non-plug-in hybrid version, so if space is what you’re after you might be better served with a ‘regular’ GLC.

What’s the spec like?

Mercedes GLC
The driver’s display can be configured to show a variety of readouts

Prices for the GLC range kick off from £51,855 but hike up to £62,210 for the plug-in hybrid we’re looking at here. AMG Line starts the hybrid’s list of specifications, bringing 19-inch alloys as standard alongside that large 11.9-inch infotainment screen and 12.3-inch instrument cluster – so even ‘base’ cars get plenty of equipment as standard.

‘Our’ AMG Line Premium Plus car added to this with 20-inch alloy wheels, a full panoramic glass sunroof, head-up display and a premium Burmester 3D surround sound system. This does, however, whack the price up significantly, with our test car coming in at a hefty £72,925.

Verdict

The plug-in hybrid GLC feels like one of the most accomplished cars of its type on sale today, mainly because of that hugely impressive electric range. It’ll lower fuel bills as a result, while company car buyers will no doubt be attracted by the GLC’s five per cent benefit-in-kind tax rate.

For more everyday drivers, we feel that the heavily reduced boot space might prove to be a little too limiting. That said, the low running costs might be enough to offset this practicality drawback for many.

  • Model: Mercedes-Benz GLC300e 4Matic
  • Model as tested: GLC300e AMG Line Premium Plus
  • Price as tested: £72,925
  • Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with electric motor and battery
  • Power: 320bhp
  • Torque: 550Nm
  • 0-60mph: 6.5 seconds
  • Top speed: 135mph
  • Economy: 565mpg
  • CO2 emissions: 12g/km
  • Electric-only range: 80 miles

