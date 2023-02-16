Long-term report: Introducing our hybrid Honda Civic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Long-term report: Introducing our hybrid Honda Civic

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 10.46am
(PA)
(PA)

In 2022 I was lucky enough to be able to drive all kinds of metal. From electric city cars through to Lamborghini SUVs and everything between.

But the car that probably impressed me the most last year? Well, it might come as a surprise, but it was a Honda Civic. And no, not a Type R version, but the ‘regular’ model, which arrived in its 11th generation, and marked 50 years of the Civic.

(PA)

I liked it so much over brief stints that I asked Honda if I’d be able to run one over an extended period as a long-termer, and gleefully they agreed.
Outside of the Type R, the Civic comes with a single hybrid powertrain – a 2.0-litre petrol-electric setup that generates 181bhp. For the bulk of the time the engine serves to power the electric motor, and there’s no gearbox as such – helping to avoid the lag that is experienced with other hybrid models. Yes, we’re looking at you, Toyota Corolla.

Acceleration is brisk, with 0-60mph being dispatched in 7.9 seconds, while Honda claims fuel economy figures of up to 60.1mpg, though it’s docked at 56.5mpg in the case of our top-spec ‘Advance’ model.

This is the trim that gets all of the bells and whistles, and I’m loving the equipment on it so far. There’s leather upholstery, a 12-speaker Bose sound system and heating for the seats and steering wheel that’s proven a delight on the cold January mornings we’ve been experiencing. I’m a particular fan of the full-length panoramic glass sunroof that floods the cabin with light, though admittedly it’s been so cold that it’s remained close for the majority of the time.

(PA)

‘My’ car is also painted in what I think is my favourite colour that Honda offers on the Civic – Premium Crystal Blue. Given the car was delivered in the height of winter, it arrived dirty and even though I’m yet to see it clean, it must be said what a stunning shade it is, especially when caught in the sun or a bright car park light at night, for example.

The Civic is so well equipped that Honda doesn’t really need to offer any optional extras, though RF22 TGY does have a few accessories fitted. As part of a New Years resolution to try and shed some weight, I asked Honda if I could have a bike rack fitted to the roof. I’ll admit I partially did this because I wasn’t sure if a bike would be able to fit into the Civic’s boot, owing to its coupe-like styling, but I also reckon a bike rack makes any car look much cooler. Just my opinion, of course!

A tow bar is also fitted, though I can’t say I’ll likely be testing this out – it’s only able to tow 750kg anyway, which isn’t a huge amount of use.

(PA)

My new Civic has already lived a life before me, having covered 10,000 miles, so there’s most certainly no ‘running in’ that I need to worry about.

I’ve only had it for a few weeks but I’m already massively taken with it. Having run an EV for seven months previously, a hybrid that requires no plugging in over longer journeys is most certainly welcome, albeit having to visit petrol stations again has been a slight shock to the system.

I’ve also found the Civic needing to frequent petrol stations more than I expected, but not because of its inefficiency (far from it. it’s been averaging 45mpg locally and 50+mpg on longer runs) but rather a quite small 40-litre fuel tank. That results in a range of around 350 miles to 400 miles.

I’ve already covered around 1,000 miles in the first few weeks of the Civic, and I can’t wait to clock up more miles in my time with it.

  • Model: Honda Civic
  • Starting price: £33,720
  • Model as tested: Honda Civic e:HEV Advance 5dr
  • Price as tested: £37,350
  • Engine: 2.0-litre petrol hybrid
  • Power: 181bhp
  • Torque: N/A
  • 0-60mph: 7.9 seconds
  • Top speed: 111mph
  • Economy: 56.5mpg
  • CO2 emissions: 114g/km
  • Mileage: 10,557

