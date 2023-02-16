‘Goodwood 75’ celebrates series of anniversaries for motor circuit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goodwood looks set to celebrate a number of historic milestones throughout 2023.

‘Goodwood 75’ will incorporate a range of celebrations, including 75 years since the historic motor circuit opened and 30 years since the first Festival of Speed event was held.

Officially opened on September 18, 1948 by the Duke and Duchess of Richmond in their Bristol 400, the Goodwood Motor Circuit has seen such famous drivers as Jack Brabham, Jim Clark and Sir Stirling Moss. In fact, Moss achieved his first-ever race win on the circuit’s opening, which saw more than 15,000 spectators attend.

— Goodwood Road & Racing (@GoodwoodRRC) February 16, 2023

The first Festival of Speed – opened in 1993 – saw 25,000 spectators attend and nearly 100 cars and motorcycles attempt the hill climb.

The year’s motorsport events will kick off with the 80th Members’ Meeting on April 15-16, which will honour Sir Stirling Moss with the ‘Moss Trophy’.

The Duke of Richmond, founder of the Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to celebrate 75 years since my grandfather opened our wonderful Motor Circuit back in 1948. Today Goodwood motorsport is celebrated and cherished by millions around the world, which the whole Goodwood team are immensely proud of.”

Alongside the Festival of Speed, the Goodwood Revival will also be celebrating a significant milestone, with 2023 marking 25 years since its first event. This year’s event, which takes place between September 8-10, will honour Carroll Shelby who would’ve celebrated his 100th birthday in 2023.