Updated Peugeot 508 revealed with a stylish new look

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Updated Peugeot 508 revealed with a stylish new look

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 10.21am
The Peugeot 508 gets a bolder design for 2023. (Peugeot)
The Peugeot 508 gets a bolder design for 2023. (Peugeot)

Peugeot has revealed an updated version of its flagship 508, adopting a new design inspired by the recent Inception concept car.

The current-generation Peugeot 508 arrived in 2018, and brought with it the French firm’s boldest design to date, and helped to move Peugeot further upmarket.

The basic silhouette of the 508 remains the same, but Peugeot has refreshed the front and rear of it to bring it further in line with the brand’s newer models. There’s a new frameless grille, while a three-claw lighting signature is adopted – a trait seen recently on the Peugeot Inception concept car, revealed at last month’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Peugeot’s new ‘lion’ logo is also now used, though at the rear there is new ‘PEUGEOT’ lettering in the black strip between the lights, replacing a conventional emblem. There are also new LED rear lights at the back, mirroring those seen on Peugeot’s new 408 fastback. Elsewhere, matrix LED headlights are also now fitted to all models.

Like before, the 508 will be sold as both a saloon and SW estate version, with customers able to choose the model in three trim levels – Allure, GT and a racier Peugeot Sport Engineered.

Moving inside, the new 508 features Peugeot’s latest interior layout, including an upgraded 10-inch touchscreen with ‘piano key’ shortcut buttons, as well as a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, known as the i-Cockpit.

The new 508 adopts Peugeot’s latest interior technology. (Peugeot)

The engine choice largely remains the same as before, with a 128bhp 1.2-litre petrol and 128bhp 1.5-litre diesel sold alongside plug-in hybrid versions. These pair a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, with outputs of 222bhp and a new 178bhp model available. Peugeot claims an electric range of around 34 miles for these once the battery is charged.

At the top of the line-up remains the Peugeot Sport Engineered, which also uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine, but two electric motors, allowing for four-wheel-drive and taking the power up to an impressive 355bhp. These models also get a sportier chassis setup, larger brakes and far more muscular styling.

The updated Peugeot 508 will go on sale in June 2023. Expect a small increase on the outgoing car’s £33,945 starting price.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
7
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
The Peugeot 508 gets a bolder design for 2023. (Peugeot)
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Nicola Sturgeon
LESLEY HART: Unlocking conflict! It's time to depolarise debate, don't you think?
A range of the dishes you can expect to find on Rae's in Montrose's menu. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Pop into Rae's in Montrose for a quality, wholesome lunch
Edzell parents fought the plan to remove village lollipop lady Lisa Ross. Image: Paul Reid
Parent power saves under-threat Angus primary school lollipop lady
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Six Nations: 'Best Scotland have ever played against England,' says legend Scott Hastings ahead…
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Stars of classical music to descend on Perth Concert Hall. Picture shows; Picture One: Paul Lewis Picture Two: Jess Gillam Picture Three: Milo? Karadaglic Picture Four: Sheku Kanneh-Mason. N/A. Supplied by Perth Theatre and Concert Hall Date; Unknown
Perth-bound cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason saw boom in streams thanks to Netflix series Wednesday
There is no need to dine alone in Perth, as there are many dog-friendly eateries to take your four-legged friend to. Image: Shutterstock
8 dog-friendly eateries in Perth to enjoy a meal out with your pooch
John Marshall has always been passionate about tatties and has travelled the world sharing that love - and expertise. Image: John Marshall
Potato-daft Auchtermuchty man travels the world to talk tatties
Cater Milley in Longforgan was on sale for £1.45m. Image: Savills.
Million-pound house sales in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus
Kirkholm is a beautiful converted church in the village of Saline. Image: Galbraith.
Amazing Fife church conversion has heated swimming pool and sauna
The Peugeot 508 gets a bolder design for 2023. (Peugeot)
The quest for pronouns that don’t offend anyone at all

Editor's Picks

Most Commented