Ford is heading to the Pikes Peak hill climb… in a van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Ford is heading to the Pikes Peak hill climb… in a van

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 12.11pm
Ford’s wild SuperVan will be taking to Pikes Peak in 2023. (Ford)
Ford’s wild SuperVan will be taking to Pikes Peak in 2023. (Ford)

Ford has announced it is returning to the Pikes Peak hill climb in Colorado in 2023, and that it will be competing in a van.

But it won’t be a normal van, rather Ford’s wild electric Transit-based ‘SuperVan 4’. Revealed last year at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, it’s the latest execution of Ford’s ‘SuperVan’ concept, and the first EV.

Built by Ford Performance and rally specialists STARD, its four electric motors generate an enormous 1,973bhp, and means this heavily-modified Transit can accelerate from 0-60mph in just two seconds.

Ford has been a regular competitor at Pikes Peak for more than 100 years. (Ford)

Ford has been competing at Pikes Peak for more than 100 years, and was present with its Model T at the first ever event, with the classic model taking 28 minutes and three seconds to reach the top of the 12.42-mile hill climb, which ends 14,115ft above sea level.

Ford hasn’t confirmed that it is hoping to break the overall record with the van, but has jokingly said it is ‘looking to shave more than a few minutes from the Model T’s time’.

At the wheel of the SuperVan will be Romain Dumas, who is the current record holder at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, getting to the top in a fraction under eight minutes at the 2018 event with the electric Volkswagen ID.R race car.

Dumas said: “Ford’s latest generation of electric vehicle technology is the perfect match for America’s Mountain. With high altitudes cutting power in traditional ICE-powered vehicles, the electric powertrain of SuperVan 4 has no loss at elevation and will be a healthy competitor in this year’s race.”

This year’s Pikes Peak Hillclimb takes place on June 25.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
7
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Ford’s wild SuperVan will be taking to Pikes Peak in 2023. (Ford)
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Nicola Sturgeon
LESLEY HART: Unlocking conflict! It's time to depolarise debate, don't you think?
A range of the dishes you can expect to find on Rae's in Montrose's menu. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Pop into Rae's in Montrose for a quality, wholesome lunch
Edzell parents fought the plan to remove village lollipop lady Lisa Ross. Image: Paul Reid
Parent power saves under-threat Angus primary school lollipop lady
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Six Nations: 'Best Scotland have ever played against England,' says legend Scott Hastings ahead…
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Stars of classical music to descend on Perth Concert Hall. Picture shows; Picture One: Paul Lewis Picture Two: Jess Gillam Picture Three: Milo? Karadaglic Picture Four: Sheku Kanneh-Mason. N/A. Supplied by Perth Theatre and Concert Hall Date; Unknown
Perth-bound cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason saw boom in streams thanks to Netflix series Wednesday
There is no need to dine alone in Perth, as there are many dog-friendly eateries to take your four-legged friend to. Image: Shutterstock
8 dog-friendly eateries in Perth to enjoy a meal out with your pooch
John Marshall has always been passionate about tatties and has travelled the world sharing that love - and expertise. Image: John Marshall
Potato-daft Auchtermuchty man travels the world to talk tatties
Cater Milley in Longforgan was on sale for £1.45m. Image: Savills.
Million-pound house sales in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus
Kirkholm is a beautiful converted church in the village of Saline. Image: Galbraith.
Amazing Fife church conversion has heated swimming pool and sauna
Ford’s wild SuperVan will be taking to Pikes Peak in 2023. (Ford)
The quest for pronouns that don’t offend anyone at all

Editor's Picks

Most Commented