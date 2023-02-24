These are the used cars that lost the most value in February

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
These are the used cars that lost the most value in February

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 4.09pm
Electric cars dominated the list of used cars that had lost the most money in February. (Volkswagen)
Electric cars dominated the list of used cars that had lost the most money in February. (Volkswagen)

Used car prices bucked the usual downward February trend by increasing one per cent in the month.

According to car valuation company Cap HPI, which revealed its data to automotive industry publication Car Dealer, the rise was for the benchmark of a three-year-old car with an average of 60,000 miles – only the third time that’s happened in February in 15 years.

But while petrol and diesel car prices went up by an average of 1.5 and 1.1 per cent respectively, comparable electric cars lost 7.7 per cent in the same period, with EVs accounting for all 10 of the biggest depreciating cars.

Here are the used cars that dropped the most in price in February.

1. Volkswagen e-Golf

(Volkswagen)

The e-Golf was one of Volkswagen’s first electric cars and arrived before the firm started its ‘ID’ sub-brand for electric models.

Although it still offers a classy look and well-built interior, its claimed 144-mile range means the e-Golf is now showing its age, with used prices falling by a steep 15.1 per cent, or £2,300, in February.

2. Tesla Model S

Tesla Model S
(Tesla)

Tesla prices have dropped sharply in recent months, not helped by the oversaturation of the market. It was the Model 3 that bore the brunt of the losses, but these seem to have plateaued now.

However, values of Tesla’s larger Model S saloon have continued to plummet, with this EV’s average price for a second-hand specimen dropping by 14.3 per cent in February – the equivalent of £5,617.

3. Tesla Model X

Tesla Model X
(Tesla)

It’s another Tesla in third place, with the Model X SUV’s prices falling by 12.5 per cent, or a steep £6,178, in February. That latter figure is the biggest price loss of any car in the top 10, according to Cap HPI’s data.

Tesla is, however, making this large SUV an increasingly attractive proposition on the used market, with a Model X now available from £40,000. It also remains one of the only electric SUVs with seven seats.

4. Renault Zoe

Renault Zoe
(Renault)

Renault’s Zoe was an EV that helped to bring electric cars to the masses, and the new model is still an attractive option, particularly with its claimed 239-mile range.

It’s known for its steep depreciation, though, with used prices falling by 10.6 per cent (£1,192) in February. But while still an attractive proposition, it lacks the technology and excitement of many newer rivals.

5. Nissan Leaf

Nissan Leaf
(Nissan)

It’s a similar story with the Nissan Leaf, which while remaining perfectly credible, doesn’t have the emotive design and tech-laden interior of rivals such as the Volkswagen ID.3 and Renault Megane E-Tech Electric.

And it meant that used Leaf prices also fell by 10.6 per cent in February, equating to a drop of £1,469.

6. Hyundai Ioniq

Electric car
(Hyundai)

Hyundai’s Ioniq remains one of very few cars sold as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid and an EV, but after a successful few years, the firm discontinued it last year to make way for its new line-up of electric-only Ioniq models.

While prices remained firm for quite a while, they’re now starting to drop, with a used Ioniq of this age falling by 10.1 per cent (£1,475) in February.

7. Kia Soul EV

Kia Soul EV
(Kia)

Kia has established itself as a major player in the electric car market, and so far its vehicles have mainly managed to avoid the massive price drops of competitor models. That said, the firm’s Soul EV is listed as one of the biggest-falling cars in February, dropping by 9.7 per cent (£1,400).

The Soul EV does, however, have plenty to offer, including a funky design plus a long 280-mile range, while many used models will still have the remainder of Kia’s seven-year warranty.

8. Peugeot e-2008

Peugeot e-2008
(Peugeot)

Peugeot has dramatically expanded its line-up of electric models in recent years, and one of the most stylish choices is the e-2008 crossover.

But despite the chic design, decent amount of space inside and high-quality interior, used models still dropped by an average of £1,615 in February, mirroring the Soul’s 9.7 per cent fall.

9. MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV
(MG)

MG has really made a name for itself when it comes to affordable electric cars, and the ZS EV has proved particularly popular with money-savvy shoppers wanting to go electric.

That said, prices for the ZS EV did fall by more than the average for electric cars in February, tumbling by 8.9 per cent, or £1,275.

10. Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback
(Audi)

Audi recently refreshed its e-tron and sleeker Sportback model, addressing two of the weaknesses of the older car – its inefficiency and quite disappointing range.

It’s likely those were the factors that also brought the price of this electric coupe-SUV down by 8.9 per cent (£3,713) in February.

