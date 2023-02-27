Hyundai i10 city car updated for 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hyundai has announced a series of updates for its junior i10 city car, bringing styling and technology updates.

The latest, third-generation i10 reached showrooms in early 2020, arriving with a far more stylish design and a range of new technologies, many rarely seen in cars as small as this Hyundai.

While many car firms, including Ford and Vauxhall, have abandoned this small car segment as it’s harder to make money, Hyundai remains committed. As part of this update, the South Korean firm has given the model new LED rear lights, while the daytime running lights – integrated into the front grille – use a new signature. Lumen Grey and Meta Blue are two additional colours to join the range.

A sportier N-Line version of the i10 remains available. (Hyundai)

Hyundai also continues to offer a sportier N-Line model, which gets a racier body kit and new 16-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the i10 can be specified with a ‘Purple Package’, bringing blue mood lighting, tartan seats with purple lines, and a purple sheen on the centre console. Hyundai has also introduced new USB-C chargers in the front and rear, as well as the capability for over-the-air updates, a feature usually found on far pricier models.

UK pricing and specifications for the updated Hyundai i10 are yet to be announced but expect a small increase over the current model’s £14,995 starting price. Production of the refreshed city car will begin in Turkey in April, with first deliveries planned for the second half of the year.