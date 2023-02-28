Long-term report: Our pet friends take a liking to the Nissan Qashqai

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Long-term report: Our pet friends take a liking to the Nissan Qashqai

By Press Association
February 28 2023
(PA)
(PA)

Meet Frankie the Cocker Spaniel. No, he doesn’t belong to me – he’s the furry friend of a couple of pals of ours, and although my better half and I could never be described as animal lovers, we’ve grown rather fond of him recently.

We sometimes join these friends for weekend dog walks and Frankie seems to have taken a liking to our long-term Nissan Qashqai. Whenever the boot is open at the start or beginning of a trek, he’s in there like a shot, surveying all around him from his chosen vantage point.

It’s quite a canine compliment to the Nissan crossover. (His ‘dad’ drives a rather swanky, top-of-the-range Lexus.) But I can definitely see why he is drawn to the charms of OV71ULB.

(PA)

Since my last report, over 1,200 miles have been added to the odometer, with trips to friends and relations; work excursions; and even house removal duties all keeping it (and me) busy.

The Qashqai has been hitting the headlines since my last report, and for good reasons. too. In early January, the automotive industry body the SMMT said it had been the UK’s best-selling new car for 2022, with 42,704 being registered.

(PA)

The car has certainly ticked a lot of boxes as far as my family and I are concerned. Though the Qashqai is now available with Nissan’s e-Power hybrid  technology, ours is equipped with a mild hybrid set-up, which delivers enhanced fuel efficiency compared to a traditional petrol engine, especially in urban areas.

The system features a lithium battery that stores energy recovered during braking. That recovered energy supports the vehicle’s electrical systems allowing the start/stop system to activate in more situations to boost fuel efficiency.

Much of the driving I have been doing lately has been boring motorway stuff, and as I may have said before, I’m not sure ‘smart’ motorways are appropriately named, with constantly changing speed limits, missing hard shoulders and fairly dreadful road surfaces on many of them.

In fact, the speed limit alterations seem to cause the occasional headache for our Qashqai too, with the dash display occasionally failing to reflect the speed I’m allowed to travel at – picking up a reduction to 50mph well enough but then not adjusting back to 70 when allowed to do so.

(PA)

These motorway trips have been so long and dull, the attention alert has popped up from time to time. I am a careful driver – honest – but of course it’s a good idea to make regular stops when you’re travelling from one end of the country to the other.

Some of these journeys have involved car-loads of passengers and to date, I haven’t received any complaints from those occupying the rear seats. Comfort and spaciousness seem to be the watchwords with the panoramic glass roof quite a talking point – it really does make the cabin nice and light.

Frankie has never actually travelled anywhere in our Qashqai but I’m sure he’d enjoy the view…

  • Model: Nissan Qashqai N-Connecta
  • Price (as tested): £31,235
  • Engine: 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol
  • Power: 156bhp
  • Torque: 260Nm
  • Max speed: 128mph
  • 0-60mph: 9.3 seconds
  • MPG: 44.2 (combined)
  • Emissions: 144 g/km (combined)
  • Mileage: 10,545

Editor's Picks

Most Commented