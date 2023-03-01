Volkswagen updates ID.3 with new look, more tech and upgraded interior

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Volkswagen updates ID.3 with new look, more tech and upgraded interior

Press Association
March 1 2023
The new ID.3 has been given a light exterior redesign
The new ID.3 has been given a light exterior redesign

Volkswagen has unveiled its refreshed ID.3, bringing a range of enhancements to the compact electric car.

First unveiled back in 2019, the ID.3 was the first Volkswagen vehicle to enter into a new ‘ID’ range of electric vehicles.

Now, it has been given a ‘comprehensive revamp’, according to Volkswagen, with changes made to the exterior, interior and on-board technology.

Volkswagen ID.3
The rear of the car has been slightly redesigned

The outside of the new ID.3 closely resembles that of the original, though the front bumper has been designed while new air intakes help to optimise the movement of air over the front wheels. Around the back there are two-part red-illuminated lights, while the section of tail light located in the boot lid is also lit up. All versions get LED headlights as standard, though Volkswagen’s more powerful IQ. Light LED matrix headlights will be available as an option.

Volkswagen has designed the ID.3’s headlights to resemble a human eye and, when the driver approaches, these ‘eyes’ appear to wake up and open.

Volkswagen ID.3
The interior features more technology than before

Inside, the doors have been remodelled to include larger handrests, while everything inside the car is completely animal-free. The seats, for instance, are trimmed in Artvelour Eco, which is made from 71 per cent recyclate which is a secondary raw material gathered by recycling plastic waste that has been previously disposed of ‘at least once’.

The new ID.3 follows the same basic layout for the major controls, with a new 12-inch central display being fitted. However, UK versions won’t get this upgrade just yet, with an even larger 12.4-inch display said to come into play in the middle of 2024, instead.

Volkswagen ID.3
The headlights have been redesigned to resemble ‘eyes’

A new augmented reality head-up display features in the new ID.3, too, bringing ‘dynamic navigation instructions’ which are reflected onto the windscreen. A We Connect Plus system allows drivers to connect their smartphone to the car, too, allowing them to remotely control the charging process, as well as activate the air conditioning or check the battery’s state of charge.

Underneath, the ID.3 remains available with either 58 or 77kWh batteries, delivering up to 329 miles of range – the same as the current car. The smaller battery option should return up to 264 miles from a charge, too.

It’s expected that Volkswagen will release full UK pricing for the new ID.3 shortly.

