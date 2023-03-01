BMW confirms electric Countryman is on the way

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mini has announced that it will be creating a fully electric version of its Countryman SUV.

Due to be built ‘entirely in Germany’, the electric Countryman – which is set to enter production this year – will be made at BMW’s Leipzig plant alongside BMW models like the 2 Series Active Tourer and 1 Series.

Previously, the Countryman has been available with both petrol and plug-in hybrid power, but it’s expected that this new version will ditch the latter in favour of the fully electric setup. A standard petrol version, however, is predicted to maintain a place in the line-up.

Up until this point, Mini has only offered its electric hatch as a battery-powered option in its range, while an extremely limited run of convertible versions was recently introduced.

Ready to embark on a new all-electric adventure? Our plant in Leipzig is proud to be one of the most sustainable plants within the BMW Group. Here we’re preparing production for the new all-electric MINI Countryman ⚡️ #BMWGroup #MINI #emobility pic.twitter.com/AXg3VuWcj0 — BMW Group (@BMWGroup) March 1, 2023

“We are delighted to be able to hand over the first Mini “Made in Germany” to our customers in a CO2-neutral manner thanks to the plant’s sustainable energy supply. In this way, the new all-electric MINI Countryman demonstrates what the brand stands for: electrified go-kart feeling and a strong focus on a minimal environmental footprint,” said Stefanie Wurst, Head of Mini.

BMW Group will be expanding its electrical component production at Leipzig through 800 million euros (circa £708m) of investment, with a future production area of 150,000 square metres being used solely for the production of electric vehicle components. It also uses wind power – generated by four turbines – to help sustainably drive the plant, while since 2017, the electricity created can be temporarily stored in a battery storage farm using batteries from old BMW i3 models.