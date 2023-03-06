These were the most popular new cars in February

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While February is often one of the quietest months for new car registrations, as many buyers wait until March to get the new number plate, last month proved more fruitful, according to data released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

With 74,441 new cars registered, it was a 26.2 per cent increase on the previous year. Demand for all fuel types, with the exception of diesel, increased too.

But what were the most popular cars in February? Here are the 10 best-sellers.

1. Vauxhall Corsa – 2,818 registrations

The Corsa was the UK’s most popular car in February. (Vauxhall)

The Corsa continues to be a hugely popular model for Vauxhall, and with 2,818 examples registered in February, it has a clear lead over any other car. Helped by its low price and attractive finance deals – Vauxhall is currently offering it with zero per cent APR – the Corsa is really appealing to money-conscious buyers.

This latest Corsa offers plenty of style and equipment, while an electric Corsa is also offered for those wanting to make the switch to an EV, and offers a claimed 222-mile range.

2. Vauxhall Mokka – 1,805

The Mokka is available as an EV too. (Vauxhall)

Vauxhall had a great February, with its Mokka being the second most popular new car in the month. This compact crossover offers more room than the Corsa, and really stands out with its modern design – many of the Mokka’s design details are now being rolled out on other new Vauxhalls.

Like the Corsa, it’s also available as an EV, alongside petrol and diesel versions. Later this year Vauxhall is also introducing a longer-range version, which will offer an improved 252 miles between charges.

3. Ford Puma – 1,590

The Puma is now Ford’s most popular car in the UK. (Ford)

The Puma crossover has long overtaken the Fiesta and Focus to become Ford’s most popular car in the UK, with the firm registering 1,590 examples in February. Standing out with its spacious interior, including a particularly large boot, the Puma is an ideal option for small families.

But, thanks to its Fiesta underpinnings, it remains great to drive, while those wanting something sportier can choose the 197bhp ST version.

4. Nissan Juke – 1,561

A hybrid powertrain is now available on the Juke. (Nissan)

SUVs dominated February’s list of most popular cars, and the British-built Nissan Juke takes fourth place. Interestingly Nissan’s Qashqai – the best-selling car in the UK overall in 2022 – didn’t make the top 10.

But back to the Juke, which remains a striking-looking crossover, while also being good value and well-equipped from the offset. Nissan has also recently introduced a new hybrid model, bringing lower running costs and improved performance.

5. Hyundai Tucson – 1,528

Hyundai’s Tucson remains a popular choice. (Hyundai)

The Tucson has performed strongly and is a common sight on the monthly top 10 list. There’s good reason for this popularity, too, with the Tucson’s head-turning design and spacious interior making it a great option for families looking to switch things up a bit.

It’s also available with a range of clean-running hybrid engines, which helps to lower the usual fuel bills.

6. Tesla Model Y – 1,482

The Model Y was the best-selling EV in February. (Tesla)

Tesla’s popularity sure isn’t slowing down, with the firm’s Model Y chiming in at sixth place during February. It’s essentially a crossover-style version of Tesla’s popular Model 3 saloon, adding in a more upright rear end design while retaining the same levels of technology as before.

It should manage up to 331 miles of range on a full charge, too, while ownership brings access to Tesla’s widespread Supercharger network of chargers.

7. Volkswagen T-Roc – 1,360

The T-Roc is now more popular than the Polo and Golf. (Volkswagen)

The crossover craze is showing no signs of dwindling and the Volkswagen T-Roc is at the very heart of it. Available with all manner of specifications and engine choices, the T-Roc provides a more upright, confidence-inspiring alternative to the traditional hatchback.

You can also get it in a performance ‘R’ specification which adds a powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and all-wheel-drive into the mix.

8. Ford Fiesta – 1,303

Though the Fiesta’s days are numbered, it remains a popular choice. (Ford)

It feels as though we’re entering the Ford Fiesta’s twilight period, with the much-loved supermini set to finish production this year. However, that isn’t putting off buyers, with 1,303 examples of the Fiesta registered during the month.

It’s still a very compelling proposition thanks to great driving dynamics, a practical interior and plenty of standard equipment coming on all models.

9. Kia Sportage – 1,262

The Sportage is a popular choice with families.(Kia)

Kia’s Sportage does it all. It’s comfortable, spacious and comes with a great reputation for reliability, so it’s easy to see why it has proven to be such a hit with buyers – particularly families. The latest Sportage has built on its practical predecessor by adding in some really eye-catching looks, too.

Accompanied by an impressive seven-year warranty, the latest Sportage seems to be going down a treat with buyers, with 1,262 examples registered during the month.

10. Toyota C-HR – 1,244

The hybrid C-HR was a new entry to the top 10 in February. (Toyota)

Toyota has established itself as a solid name for its hybrid vehicles, with some form of electrification running through most of its vehicles currently on sale. The C-HR is one of Toyota’s more compact models, but it’s still got that same hybridisation that can help really lower fuel bills.

This crossover just squeaked into the top 10 during February, with an impressive 1,244 registrations.