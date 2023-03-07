Hyundai launches new Kona Electric with 304-mile range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hyundai launches new Kona Electric with 304-mile range

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 12.42pm
The Kona has had a radical reinvention. (Hyundai)
The Kona has had a radical reinvention. (Hyundai)

Hyundai has revealed new details about its radical new Kona Electric, which gains a longer range and raft of new technology.

While revealed just before Christmas 2022, Hyundai released minimal details about its new second-generation crossover at the time. Like its predecessor, the Kona will be offered as an EV, as well as with hybrid and regular combustion engines. However, unlike the previous car, this new Kona has been designed first and foremost for the Electric version.

This new model gets a radical look compared to the previous Kona, with an angular design clearly inspired by that of the Tucson. Key styling details include a full LED front light bar that runs across the width of the bonnet, as well as various ‘parametric’ hidden lights.

The new Kona has grown in size, being more than 15cm longer than the previous car, with much of this going into creating a roomier cabin. Boot space increases from 332 to 456 litres, too. There are two 12.3-inch digital displays for the instrument cluster and main touchscreen, which come together to give a very modern look.

There’s more room in the centre console thanks to a new ‘shift-by-wire’ gear selector, too.

Other technology innovations include a large 12-inch head-up display, while the integration of ‘Vehicle-to-Load’ charging for the first team means the Kona’s battery can be used to charge other electrical equipment using a special adaptor.

The Kona’s interior has had a modern makeover. (Hyundai)

Owners will be able to use their smartphone or smartwatch to unlock the car using the ‘Digital Key 2 Touch’ feature, while driver assistance technology has been enhanced with a blind spot view monitor, which is able to alert and display if a driver tries to change lanes when something is in a blind spot.

Hyundai has tweaked the powertrains in the Kona too, with a choice of a ‘Standard Range’ and ‘Long Range’ model, which are equipped with 48.4kWh and 65.4kWh batteries respectively, with Hyundai promising a range of 304 miles with the latter.

The Kona is expected to go on sale in the spring, with prices and specifications to be announced closer to that time.

