Dacia Jogger now available as a wheelchair-accessible vehicle

Dacia has introduced a new wheelchair-accessible version of its Jogger MPV, becoming the only new ‘car’ available with the conversion.

Most wheelchair-accessible vehicles (WAVs) are based on larger vans, with the Citroen Berlingo and Volkswagen Transporter being two particularly popular choices. However, Dacia’s Jogger aims to be a more compact model, but still with space to accommodate up to six people, including one wheelchair passenger.

Converted by Sirus Automotive, the firm said its engineers ‘found a platform that allowed them to deliver favourable levels of interior space for a car of this size that are usually reserved for van-based conversions’.

A non-slip ramp allows for easy access into the Jogger. (Dacia)

A lightweight ramp provides access for wheelchair users, while a lowered boot floor ensures there’s still plenty of headroom behind the two upfront rows of seats. Various wheelchair restraint systems, including automated locking and winch-assisting loading, are also available.

Simon Pearson, Sirus Automotive managing director, said: “We selected the Dacia Jogger so we could offer our customers all the benefits of a family car at an affordable price. We were impressed with the quality and reliability of Dacia’s range, so the Jogger was the ideal car for us, giving us a choice of trim levels which includes the latest driver assistance and infotainment technology.”

All trim levels of the Jogger are available to be converted, with the modifications being carried out at Sirus’ base in Wednesbury, West Midlands. The firm says it has ‘already allocated a significant number of conversions to customers’ and that it has committed to ‘additional, ongoing orders’.

The Jogger offers space for six passengers, including a wheelchair user. (Dacia)

Prices for the wheelchair-adapted Dacia Jogger start from £26,995, excluding VAT as a private purchase, or it’s available through the Motability scheme with a £4,495 advance payment.