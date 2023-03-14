Skoda trials train warning technology to help reduce near-misses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Skoda trials train warning technology to help reduce near-misses

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 11.10am
Skoda is trialling a new system that warns drivers about trains approaching level crossings
Skoda is trialling a new system that warns drivers about trains approaching level crossings

Skoda is testing out a new system that could help reduce the risk of accidents involving vehicles and trains at level crossings.

The new train warning software, which is being trialled by Skoda in association with Czech railway firm Leo Express, allows real-time train locations to be transmitted to the cloud, which Skoda communicates to any of its vehicles with its Traffication infotainment app.

Skoda Karoq
A number of Skoda’s models could easily be equipped with the system

If a driver comes up to a level crossing when a train is approaching, a warning will be shown on the central infotainment accompanied by an audible alert. In the UK, Skoda’s Traffication app already warns drivers about severe weather, cars going against the flow of traffic and bad road conditions, but it is hoped that this new train detection system could be implemented soon.

According to the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB), there were 992 near misses between trains and road vehicles at level crossings in the UK between 2011 and 2021, with an average of 99 near-misses per year.

There were also 8,264 ‘instances of vehicles misusing level crossings’ by travelling over them when it was unsafe to do so between 2014 and 2021. An average of 1,181 motorists drive through level crossings when it is unsafe each year, with 621 incidents recorded from 2020 to 2021 alone. Some 1,015 incidents were recorded from 2019 to 2020.

Britain currently has close to 6,000 level crossings, yet only a third feature some form of alert to warn drivers of an oncoming train, according to Network Rail. A Freedom of Information request issued by Skoda also found that there were four collisions between trains and vehicles at level crossings in the past year alone.

