Chris Rea’s classic Land Rover heads to auction

Chris Rea is putting his ‘beloved’ Land Rover Series I under the hammer at auction later this month.

The ‘Driving Home for Christmas’ singer purchased the classic off-roader in 2021, with it having previously been in long-term ownership for some 25 years. It is believed to have undergone a rebuild in the 1970s, with a Rover 2000 SC engine fitted to provide more reliable and smoother performance.

Only ‘lightly used’ and kept in dry storage, the Land Rover was recently equipped with a new roof and a replacement tailgate. It’s also accompanied by an estimate of between £10,000 and £12,000.

Have you seen our selection of Land Rovers that are going under the hammer at the @necrestoshow, later this month? There's plenty of options, here's a few! 😎 Want to see more? Click the link in our bio, we have over 230 cars for sale! 😳#classcicarauctions # pic.twitter.com/n8jY78x3Ph — Classic Car Auctions (@classiccarauc) March 14, 2023

It’ll be going up for sale at the Classic Car Auctions sale during the Practical Classics Car and Restoration Show, which takes place between March 25 and 26 at the NEC in Birmingham. The auction kicks off at 11am on the Saturday, with viewing permitted both the day and the morning before.

A number of other classic four-wheel-drive models will also be going up alongside the Land Rover.

The Landmark Edition gets a host of bespoke touches (Classic Car Auctions)

A specially-converted soft-top Range Rover, purchased by a collector in Monaco before being recommissioned and acquired by its current owner has only done 250 miles in its current ownership. It’s got an estimate of between £30,000 and £35,000, too.

A limited-edition Land Rover Defender 90 Landmark Edition will also be going under the hammer, accompanied by an estimate of between £36,000 and £42,000. It has just over 26,000 miles on the clock, too, and features a number of high-end touches such as a full leather interior with heated seats, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a gloss black roof.

When it comes to low-mileage models, a 2014 Land Rover Defender 110 really takes things to a new level with just 1,000 miles on the clock since it was purchased. Estimated to fetch between £55,000 and £65,000, it’s got full ‘Winchester’ leather interior, an Alpine CD stereo system and an Alcantara headliner, among other features.