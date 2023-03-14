Chris Rea’s classic Land Rover heads to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Rea’s classic Land Rover heads to auction

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 1.28pm
The Series I recently gained a new roof (Classic Car Auctions)
The Series I recently gained a new roof (Classic Car Auctions)

Chris Rea is putting his ‘beloved’ Land Rover Series I under the hammer at auction later this month.

The ‘Driving Home for Christmas’ singer purchased the classic off-roader in 2021, with it having previously been in long-term ownership for some 25 years. It is believed to have undergone a rebuild in the 1970s, with a Rover 2000 SC engine fitted to provide more reliable and smoother performance.

Only ‘lightly used’ and kept in dry storage, the Land Rover was recently equipped with a new roof and a replacement tailgate. It’s also accompanied by an estimate of between £10,000 and £12,000.

It’ll be going up for sale at the Classic Car Auctions sale during the Practical Classics Car and Restoration Show, which takes place between March 25 and 26 at the NEC in Birmingham. The auction kicks off at 11am on the Saturday, with viewing permitted both the day and the morning before.

A number of other classic four-wheel-drive models will also be going up alongside the Land Rover.

Land Rover Defender
The Landmark Edition gets a host of bespoke touches (Classic Car Auctions)

A specially-converted soft-top Range Rover, purchased by a collector in Monaco before being recommissioned and acquired by its current owner has only done 250 miles in its current ownership. It’s got an estimate of between £30,000 and £35,000, too.

A limited-edition Land Rover Defender 90 Landmark Edition will also be going under the hammer, accompanied by an estimate of between £36,000 and £42,000. It has just over 26,000 miles on the clock, too, and features a number of high-end touches such as a full leather interior with heated seats, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a gloss black roof.

When it comes to low-mileage models, a 2014 Land Rover Defender 110 really takes things to a new level with just 1,000 miles on the clock since it was purchased. Estimated to fetch between £55,000 and £65,000, it’s got full ‘Winchester’ leather interior, an Alpine CD stereo system and an Alcantara headliner, among other features.

