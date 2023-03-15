Kia EV9 revealed as firm’s most upmarket car yet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kia is strengthening its electric car line-up with the reveal of the bold EV9 SUV, which will be the firm’s most premium and expensive model yet.

Following on from the EV6, the eagerly-awaited EV9 was first shown in concept form in November 2021, and arrives in production form with striking similarities. It is one of 14 new EVs that Kia is set to launch in the next five years.

The bold-looking model gets a boxy design with large LED wraparound lighting at the front, which Kia calls a ‘Digital Tiger Face’. Said to be inspired by polygons, the EV9 gets chunky wheelarches to give it a more rugged look.

The EV9 offers especially bold styling. (Kia)

Based around Kia’s bespoke electric car platform, the EV9 arrives as the South Korean firm’s largest EV to date, with versions available in six- or seven-seat configurations and particularly targeting families. It’s worth noting it will sit above Sorento – currently Kia’s largest model in Europe – in terms of size.

The seats in the second row can also be swivelled 180 degrees so that they’re facing those sitting in the rearmost seats. Upfront, the cabin is dominated by two 12.3-inch touchscreens that spread halfway across the width of the car.

Karim Habib, head of the Kia Global Design Centre, said: “The Kia EV9 breaks new ground, aiming to redefine standards for design, connectivity, usability and environmental responsibility.

Introducing the Kia EV9, our 7-seater electric SUV. The Kia EV9 combines elements from the natural and material worlds through our design philosophy, ‘Opposites United,’ to create a design that redefines standards, paving new paths for future electric SUVs. pic.twitter.com/eaIgbV2Ehb — Kia UK (@KiaUK) March 14, 2023

“The Kia EV9 offers customers an exceptionally high-quality proposition and a fresh EV perspective in the family SUV sector. This new vehicle typology provides instinctive experiences and excellent comfort for not just the driver, but all occupants, through innovative use of space, technology and design.”

Kia is yet to confirm powertrain details, but given its shared attributes with its existing EV6, it’s likely to pack a 77.4kWh battery, though a larger unit may be introduced given the EV9’s larger size. It will also be equipped with 350kW DC rapid charging, making it one of the fastest-charging electric cars around.

The EV9 will get its full premiere later this month, with further information on the model to be announced then.