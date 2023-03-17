Skoda in the snow: Putting Czech grip to the test in sub-zero temperatures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Skoda in the snow: Putting Czech grip to the test in sub-zero temperatures

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 8.53am
A number of Skoda models can be equipped with four-wheel-drive
A number of Skoda models can be equipped with four-wheel-drive

Here in the UK, we’ve been dealing with some very chilly temperatures recently. Ice and snow have caused havoc to much of the country’s roads, with many drivers experiencing delays or even becoming stranded entirely because of poor conditions.

Skoda have had a great reputation for their ability to travel in the snow, too. The famous Yeti, for example, was an unsung hero of the four-wheel-drive world while even cars like the current Kodiaq and its fully 4×4 system can be pretty impressive over poor terrain. But to put this to the test – and to see how Skoda vehicles could deal with freezing temperatures – we headed to a frozen lake in Sweden to find out.

Traction

Skoda Snow Driving
Even the large Kodiaq is fond of snow sliding

One of the remarkable things about trying these cars on the ice is the traction you get. All of the models we’re driving are equipped with Skoda’s four-wheel-drive system and, when used in collaboration with studded winter tyres, the effect is close to driving on dry, warm tarmac. Of course, there’s a slight shimmy as you move along, but you can accelerate and brake in a remarkably competent fashion.

It really hammers home the importance of proper winter tyres, too. These are cars that can be bought in the UK, after all, and it’s the fitment of winter-specific rubber which means that they’re far more capable in the snow and ice than you might think.

Cornering

Skoda Snow Driving
The smaller Karoq proved very capable

We’ve been set two challenging courses to fully test out just what these Skodas can do. The first is a short and technical loop, while the second is a wider, quicker and more sideways-inducing section.

The short and sharp loop begins with quite a snowy surface, but it quickly starts to become a little more slushy and slippery. The area of Sweden we’re in is currently dealing with above-average temperatures – around minus one degree – and that means the snow doesn’t hang around for long. It’s a little disconcerting to be driving an Octavia through puddles on a frozen lake – but that doesn’t stop us from thinking of what could happen the car’s nose were to dive through the crust.

Drifting

Skoda Snow Driving
The Enyaq Coupe starts to slide

With the systems on, all the Skoda models we’re looking at – from Superb right the way through to seven-seater Kodiaq – deliver predictably secure handling. If there’s even a hint of oversteer – when the rear of the car begins to step out – the systems will automatically kill the power in an attempt to bring the car back into line.

But switch the systems off and there’s a whole heap of fun to be had. Of course, even with the systems off, there’s still a ‘background’ safety net, but it allows you to fully push the car and see how far it’ll drift. We found the Kodiaq to be one of the best, simply because of its larger size which allows you to ‘pendulum’ around corners. The Octavia vRS, meanwhile, is a little easier to drive smoothly as a result of its lighter weight and petrol engine, which is more responsive than the diesels.

Electric handling

Skoda Snow Driving
The Enyaq is a completely different drifting experience

It’s not often that you go sliding in an electric car. After all, battery-powered cars aren’t famously efficient in cold weather, but countries like Sweden are well ahead of the curve in terms of electric car ownership. So it seems only natural that we’d be testing Skoda’s electric Enyaq iV out in the frozen conditions too.

The odd thing is that the Enyaq drifts remarkably well. The only odd thing about the whole process is the lack of any engine noise that you can use to gauge how quickly the wheels are turning. When you’re drifting a petrol or diesel car, the engine’s revs can be used to inform you how much power you’re applying, which in turn dictates the car’s direction. In an electric car, there’s none of that – you simply mash the throttle, the car drifts and from then on it’s a bit of guesswork. It’s still huge fun, of course.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Perth Leisure Centre put forward for listing. Picture shows; Perth Leisure Centre. Perth. Supplied by Live Active Perth Date; Unknown
Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre saved from closure – but only for a…
3
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
4
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
5
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
15
6
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
7
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
8
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to…
10
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
2

More from The Courier

Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby will compete at the World Championships next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee skating stars and British No 1s Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby open up…
The Dunfermline hospice petition was launched by MSP Claire Baker.
Petition launched to save Dunfermline hospice from closure
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu March 11, Mother's Day breakfasts Picture shows; Middle Eastern shakshuka / bacon and egg pots. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…
A grey Audi RS3 is among three vehicles stolen in two break ins. Image: Police Scotland.
Theft of cars in St Andrews and Methil could be linked
Winners of the Helen Farquhar Trophy from Julie Young Dancers for Scottish Country Dancing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perform in Perth: 21 pictures from this year's annual music extravaganza
Ed Balls, Elaine C Smith, Arabella Weir and Robert Peston will talk during the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson, Alan Peebles, Jason Dimmock
Political heavyweights and Scottish comedy stars to speak at Adam Smith tercentenary event
Retired senior partner of Carltons Solicitors, Dundee, David Reid.
Obituary: Dundee Bonnetmaker, solicitor David Reid, 85
Sheku Kanneh-Mason has a talent that is in a class of its own.
REVIEW: A cellist so talented it is simply outrageous
Picture shows; Tony Timberlake and Thomas Dennis in When Darkness Falls, a chilling ghost story.
A chilling ghost story comes to Dundee Rep

Editor's Picks

Most Commented