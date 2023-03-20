Kia’s Concept EV5 previews upcoming electric SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kia’s Concept EV5 previews upcoming electric SUV

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 3.23pm
The new Kia EV5 Concept is here
The new Kia EV5 Concept is here

Kia has followed on from the release of its recent EV9 electric seven-seater with a new, more compact model.

Called the EV5, it continues on from the EV9 and the smaller EV6, with all three incorporating Kia’s new ‘Opposites United’ design direction which will come to play a part in all of the Korean firm’s new models in the future.

Kia EV5
The concept wears 21-inch alloy wheels

Revealed at Kia Chinese EV Day, the EV5 Concept previews a model that will be launched in China ‘later this year’. Kia has yet to confirm whether it’ll be heading to European markets, too, though it has stated that ‘details regarding any future plans for the other global markets will be made in due course’.

Up front, it’s got a new interpretation of Kia’s ‘Tiger Nose’ grille, while a new ‘Star Map’ lighting design is present too. The whole car is also finished in a new matte green colour, while 21-inch alloy wheels complete the design. A small roof spoiler – fitted to aid aerodynamics – is also included.

Kia EV5
The new Kia EV5 Concept is here

Inside, there’s a completely flat floor to help maximise in-car space, while clever swivel seats allow occupants to make the most of their surroundings. To help tie in with the car’s eco focus, the EV5 also incorporates a number of ‘green’ materials such as seaweed extract and recycled PET bottles for the seats, doors, dashboard and headliner.

The concept features a full wraparound infotainment display, too, while the steering wheel is more square in design than ‘conventional’ versions. It’s not clear whether these features will filter through to the production version.

The production version of the EV5 Concept will be revealed later this year.

