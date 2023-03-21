Potholes see 2.7 million cars forced off the road due to damage – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Potholes see 2.7 million cars forced off the road due to damage – survey

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 12.03am
Undated file photo of a car passing potholes in a road near Peterborough in Cambridgeshire. The Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt delivered his Budget to the House of Commons in London on Wednesday. Issue date: Wednesday March 15, 2023.
Undated file photo of a car passing potholes in a road near Peterborough in Cambridgeshire. The Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt delivered his Budget to the House of Commons in London on Wednesday. Issue date: Wednesday March 15, 2023.

Pothole damage has forced nearly 2.7 million cars off the road in the last 12 months, a new report has found.

Kwik Fit’s Pothole Impact Tracker – PIT – spoke to 2,000 UK adults and discovered that 57 per cent had hit at least one pothole a week over the last 12 months. Applied to the wider population, this would see 13.1 million drivers suffering damage to their cars as a result of an impact with a pothole.

The average repair bill received by each driver was £127, meaning that the nation’s motorists have forked out £1.7bn in pothole-related vehicle repairs. Kwik Fit’s research and analysis of government data also shows that the cost of repairing this damage has more than doubled since 2013, despite the number of cars on the road only increasing by 10 per cent in the same time period.

More than half of drivers spoken to say that the condition of the roads in their area is worse than ten years ago, with 39 per cent saying that they are ‘signficantly’ worse. Just one in eight say the roads are in better condition now than they were a decade ago.

Roger Griggs, communications director at Kwik Fit, said: “We know councils have huge demands on their budgets, but it is better that they are aware of a pothole as early as possible.

“The condition of road surfaces only goes in one direction, so the longer a problem is left, the more costly it will be to repair. And obviously, in the meantime, the more damage it will be doing to vehicles and causing problems for drivers whose vehicles are off the road.”

Some 47 per cent of respondents say that a portion of the money that the government raises through fuel duty and vehicle excise duty should be devoted to improving road surfaces, yet only one in ten would be prepared to pay more tax for direct spending on improving roads.

