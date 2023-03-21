The Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 builds electric car performance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Polestar has continued with its range of performance-orientated ‘BST’ models by releasing a new 2 BST edition 230.

Continuing on from the original Polestar 2 BST edition 270, the new version retains the same Ohlins two-way adjustable dampers, front strut bar, stiffened springs and 21-inch alloy wheels shod in Pirelli P Zero tyres developed specifically for the BST.

Microsuede is used throughout the cabin

However, this limited edition version – of which just 230 will be produced – gets a special green ‘Nebula’ paint scheme and microsuede materials for the seats and steering wheel inserts. It’s made from partly recycled Nubuck textile.

The exterior can also be finished in a full black colour if desired, while a full-length body stripe can be added as an option.

The BST Edition 230 features a range of performance upgrades

“Limited drops like the BST edition 230 allow us to explore colours, graphics and materials in faster and more creative ways,” said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

Underneath, the BST incorporates a dual electric motor setup, with 469bhp and 680Nm of torque enabling a 0-60mph time of 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 125mph.

It’s estimated that 25 examples of the Polestar 2 BST edition 230 will be coming to the UK, with each one priced at £73,900. All versions get Polestar’s ‘Plus Pack’ which adds an upgraded Harman Kardon sound system and panoramic sunroof, as well as the ‘Pilot Pack’ which incorporates Pixel LED headlights and a 360-degree parking camera.

The original BST was inspired by the Experimental Polestar 2 which was used at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2021.