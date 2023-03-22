Mini bids Clubman farewell with Final Edition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mini is calling time on its Clubman with a ‘Final Edition’ model.

Reintroduced in 2007 – and taking inspiration from the 1970s ‘wagon’ in the process – the ‘modern’ Clubman brought a quirky rear-hinged door placed asymmetrically on the right side of the car.

When the third generation car arrived in 2015, this was replaced with two full-size rear doors while interior space was boosted thanks to an increased length.

The Final Edition gets a high level of standard equipment

Priced at £37,000 – with 100 examples heading to the UK – the Final Edition model gets a high level of standard equipment, including an 8.8-inch central display, Apple CarPlay and Harmon Kardon sound system, among other features.

Touches specific to the Final Edition include door sill trims finished with the ‘Final Ediiton’ lettering, while this is mirrored on the lower spoke of the steering wheel too. The dark maroon leather seats – which are heated – also get edition-specific badging.

The Final Edition gets a series of copper-coloured elements

A panoramic roof comes equipped as standard, while the dashboard gets green and copper-coloured decorative strips. On the passenger side, this section is also finished with a ‘1 of 1969’ badge, which is also found on the floor mats.

There are three exterior colours to choose from – Nanuq White, Enigmatic Black and Melting Silver – while special ‘Shimmer Copper’ accents are applied to the upper third of the radiator grille and the Cooper ‘S’ blade at the rear. All versions get 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels finished with a copper hue and there’s ‘Final Edition’ lettering on the rear, too.