First drive: Jaguar’s F-Type R 75 is a swan song to the V8 sports car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

First drive: Jaguar’s F-Type R 75 is a swan song to the V8 sports car

By Press Association
The F-Type R 75 is here to celebrate a very famous line-up of cars
The F-Type R 75 is here to celebrate a very famous line-up of cars

What is it?

Jaguar F-Type R 75
The R 75 celebrates an illustrious history

On the face of it, the new F-Type ‘75’ models are just special editions with a few extra trinkets to mark out their supposedly special positioning. But there’s a romantic story going on here as Jaguar is yanking on the heartstrings with the F-Type P450 75 and F-Type R 75, for they represent the final iteration of the F-Type sports car before it’s killed off next year in readiness for Jaguar to become a pure-electric carmaker from 2025.

Once the F-Type goes it’ll close a chapter on Jaguar’s illustrious sports car-making business that started with the XK120 75 years ago in 1948, and has included Le Mans-winning C- and D-types, and of course the epochal E-type of 1961. Are the F-Type 75 models a fitting epilogue? We got behind the wheel for one final time.

What’s new?

Jaguar F-Type R 75
The V8 F-Type offers plenty of perforamance

Special editions need a few extra niceties and the 75 models get just that – just don’t expect anything too flamboyant. 75 models get a handful of little tweaks to mark out their special positioning and of course, a unique colour is available. Giola Green Metallic signals the 75 special editions but it’s an optional extra (on the regular P450 75) costing £775.

Little tweaks then, and proof that Jaguar wishes the F-Type to make its stage exit in a dignified (if also very loud) manner.

What’s under the bonnet?

Jaguar F-Type R 75
Slim headlights frame a large grille

The 75 models sit in a slimmed-down F-Type range for 2023. You can still choose a regular F-Type R-Dynamic powered by a 296bhp 2.0-litre four-pot engine if you really want to, but the 75 models are the real headline acts here for the F-Type’s final year of production. They make up the rest of the range and come in coupe and convertible forms.

The ‘regular’ P450 75 gets a 444bhp version of Jag’s unashamedly old school 5.0-litre supercharged V8 with drive going to the rear wheels, while the F-Type R 75 gets a 567bhp tune of the engine and adds all-wheel drive. Like in the past, the V8 only comes with an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

What’s it like to drive?

Jaguar F-Type R 75
The F-Type makes for a great GT car

Jag’s 5.0-litre supercharged V8 probably won’t be regarded as the finest V8 ever made, but boy will it be remembered– mostly for its unruly, hard-edged soundtrack. It almost feels wrong to be driving such a leviathan in these days of pure-electrics and mild hybrids, but fire up the V8 and it utterly dominates proceedings. The 5.0-litre loves to rev, with every subsequent gearshift from the eight-speed automatic emitting a loud ‘crack’ from the four tailpipes and a thump through the drivetrain.

The 2020 updated F-Type R pinched the suspension set-up from the previous F-Type SVR, so it’s harsh and uncompromising when ‘Dynamic’ is selected as the drive mode. But play around with the settings and the dampers can be softened while the rest of the car is turned up to 11. And while the F-Type is getting on a bit, it revels in fast undulating corners with quick, deliciously accurate steering; on twistier stuff, a Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS would scamper away and leave the lardier Jag behind, but there’s an appealing sporty GT feeling with the F-Type.

How does it look?

Jaguar F-Type R 75
The V8 continues to produce a great sound

One word: stunning. The F-Type certainly isn’t ageing gracefully as it almost looks as fresh as it did when it appeared in a wave of pomp and noise a decade ago. A styling refresh in 2020, which mostly focused on giving the F a more aggressive-looking nose, certainly helps with the age-defying process.

But, generally speaking, the F-Type in either coupe or convertible forms is as good-looking as it always was, especially with its gorgeous styling references to the E-type. The F-Type was a key model for Jaguar in the 2010s, and arguably helped to redefine the company’s image and regain some of its kudos. It’ll be interesting to see if Jaguar returns to an E-type homage when it goes electric in 2025.

What’s it like inside?

Jaguar F-Type R 75
The F-Type’s cabin is snug but comfortable

The interior is the area where the F-Type has changed the least since its launch a decade ago. The design is still a highlight with chunky air conditioning knobs, well-placed controls and that sweeping grab handle. But the quality isn’t quite up to standards anymore and the sense of cosiness sometimes makes visibility a tad hard.

The chief bugbear, though, is the infotainment as the F-Type doesn’t use the current operating system but an older version, which is frustrating to use and the screen is illegible in bright sunshine. The seats hug you well though, and as long as that suspension is in a softer setting, it’s a comfortable car to cover vast distances in.

What’s the spec like?

Jaguar F-Type R 75
All versions come with an automatic gearbox

If you want a V8 F-Type, you can only go for either of these special edition 75 models. That means there are a few nice options that would usually have been on the options list thrown in, such as ‘slimline’ sports seats trimmed in Windsor leather, Ebony ‘suedecloth’ headlining and a smattering of badges showing the F-Type’s silhouette. Both P450 75 and R 75 get 20-inch alloys in differing designs, and there’s the unique ‘Giola Green’ option for the paintwork, which Jaguar will charge you £765 for the 75 and is a no-cost option on the R.

Our car seen in the pictures wears special paint developed by Jaguar’s specialist SV division. Ligurian Black satin certainly looks amazing and gives the F-Type a roguish vibe, but selecting it isn’t cheap – it comes in at £9,990.

Verdict

Cards on the table, the 75 models don’t bring anything new to the party, and if you’re after a comfortable and fast GT a Porsche 911 does the job far better in most departments. But this is a leaving party after all, and the F-Type isn’t departing quietly.

The R struggles to justify its near-£25,000 price premium over the P450 75 and the latter would likely be our choice, but it’s hard to be rational with these last-of-the-line F-Types. The days of characterful V8-powered sports cars are numbered, and the F-Type is a fitting tribute to the genre.

  • Model: Jaguar F-Type R 75
  • Price as tested: £102,870
  • Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8
  • Power: 567bhp
  • Torque: 700Nm
  • 0-60mph: 3.5 seconds
  • Top speed: 186mph
  • Economy: 27mpg
  • CO2 emissions: 239g/km

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car was flipped on its roof during a crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout Picture shows; A crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Scott Fyffe Roundabout, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
2
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
3
East End community campus artist's impression
Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum
10
4
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra flys from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
5
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life…
6
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
7
Rannoch Road in Perth was closed after reports of smoke coming from the ground. Image: Stuart Cowper
Seven-hour power cut in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover
8
The body was discovered in a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley, Fife on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps
Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village
9
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
10
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife

More from The Courier

Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Ricky Little hails hero keeper Derek Gaston as Arbroath ace salutes former club Queen's…
Cameron MacKenzie, 16, from Greenock was last seen in the Kirriemuir area. Image: Police Scotland
Police extend search for missing Greenock teenager to Dundee
Brogan Anderson was last seen in Glasgow and may have travelled to Dundee police have said. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Paisley boy, 13, may have travelled to Dundee
Police remain at the property in Erskine Wynd 24 hours on. Image Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Police arrest man, 35, in connection with death in Oakley
Three Bellies Brae owner Lindsey Wilson pictured during the pandemic. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir pub rocks bid for 2am opening over ACDC Bonfest weekend
Fife Chamber of Commerce president Colin Brown and new chief executive Stephen Percy-Robb. Image: Fife Chamber of Commerce.
New Fife Chamber of Commerce chief executive appointed
Stats show Marc McCallum is the busiest keeper in League Two. Image: SNS
Marc McCallum targets play-off spot with Forfar after citing 'change in mindset' at League…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Aberdour Road, Burntisland crash Picture shows; Aberdour Road, Burntisland . Burntisland . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; Unknown
Man dies after van crashes into parked car in Burntisland
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. drug dealing Picture shows; Stuart Duncan. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 22/03/2023
Man died at Dunfermline homeless hostel after tragic drugs swap, court told
Robert Lindsay 29th Earl of Crawford has died.
Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented