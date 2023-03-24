UK Drive: The Citroen C3 Aircross Rip Curl brings extra style to this crossover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

UK Drive: The Citroen C3 Aircross Rip Curl brings extra style to this crossover

By Press Association
Citroen is broadening its range with a new ‘Rip Curl’ trim level. (Citroen)
Citroen is broadening its range with a new ‘Rip Curl’ trim level. (Citroen)

What is it?

Citroen has a long-running partnership with fashion brand Rip Curl. (Citroen)

Car manufacturers love a special edition. Often a great way to drum up interest in a car that’s perhaps fallen slightly by the wayside to enhance sales, it’s a tool that firms have been using for years – some having more success than others.

Citroen is particularly partial to a special edition, and it usually involves teaming up with a fashion brand. There was the C1 styled with Jean-Charles de Castelbajac , while the firm has also worked with fashion Elle magazine on several occasions. Another partnership it loves to use is with the Australian surfing brand Rip Curl. Citroen is now back with a new version of its C3 Aircross, but will it work?

What’s new?

The Rip Curl brings various specific styling tweaks. (Citroen)

The Rip Curl tie has previously been done on the Berlingo, as well as on Citroen’s first C3 Aircross. Following an update to this latter model in 2021, there’s now a new special edition of this crossover, which is an especially important car for Citroen.

The tweaks are entirely visual and spec related, though the Rip Curl sits right at the top of the C3 Aircross line-up. We’ll expand more about the changes later, but the highlights are new 17-inch black alloy wheels and a unique sapphire blue leather and cloth interior.

What’s under the bonnet?

A choice of petrol and diesel engines are available on the C3 Aircross. (Citroen)

This Rip Curl trim comes in the same choice of engines as the regular C3 Aircross, with the option of petrol and diesel engines on offer.

The petrol options account for the bulk of sales, with a three-cylinder 1.2-litre PureTech engine being used, available in outputs of 108bhp in tandem with a six-speed manual gearbox, or 129bhp with a six-speed automatic. A 108bhp 1.5-litre diesel is also offered.

We’re trying the petrol automatic C3 Aircross, which is able to accelerate from 0-60mph in nine seconds and on to a 121mph top speed. In terms of fuel economy, Citroen claims up to 47.3mpg, with CO2 emissions of 140-151g/km.

What’s it like to drive?

The C3 Aircross is not as comfortable as other Citroen models. (Citroen)

Let’s start off by saying the C3 Aircross is a car clearly engineered for ease of use above all else, and there’s no sporty intent whatsoever. But while Citroen’s models try and rely on comfort, this model falls short in this area, not feeling very settled over bumps. At the same time, there’s a lot of roll through the corners, which would be acceptable if the ride was supple, is not here.

The 1.2-litre engine provides ample performance, though feels quite gruff when pushed, and the automatic gearbox can be quite jerky at times. Our test car was also equipped with an optional advanced traction control system called ‘Grip Control’. While it would help in the gravel and snow, there’s no ‘4×4’ version available, and ultimately means this is still just a front-wheel-drive crossover at the end of the day.

How does it look?

Citroen isn’t afraid to do things differently with its cars’ styling, and the C3 Aircross is certainly one of the funkier-looking models in its class. The last revision in 2021 saw this model get a much fresher face, with a more imposing grille introduced alongside standard-fit LED headlights. The plentiful plastic cladding also gives this Citroen the all-important ‘rugged’ styling too.

As for the Rip Curl special edition, it’s equipped with plentiful badges to remind you of its fashion connections, along with an ‘Anodised Blue’ colour pack, bringing detailing to areas such as the bumpers and mirrors. Black alloy wheels are also fitted, and it’s certainly a crossover that’s able to stand out.

What’s it like inside?

Specific blue leather-effect seats are used. (Citroen)

The funky looks of the exterior are carried over to the C3 Aircross’ cabin, with a real highlight being its blue leather effect and cloth ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats. They certainly live up to their name, being impressively comfortable and supportive, and are ideal for longer trips.

The rest of the cabin is a mixed bag, however. The quality is quite cheap in more places than we’d like, though the Aircross does have a practical and useful interior. Elements like sliding rear seats and a large boot with a height-adjustable floor are welcome, though the panoramic glass roof (fitted as standard to Rip Curl) significantly headroom for those sitting in the rear.

What’s the spec like?

The C3 Aircross offers plenty in the way of practicality. (Citroen)

This Rip Curl model sits right at the top of the C3 Aircross line-up, and a result is equipped with a plentiful amount of equipment. Based on the Shine Plus grade, it features the panoramic glass roof we’ve already mentioned, as well as keyless entry, a nine-inch touchscreen and reversing camera too.

In terms of additional equipment, it benefits from an upgraded sound system and head-up display over the next available trim level, as well as additional styling tweaks.

As for pricing, the Rip Curl starts from £24,045, rising to £26,065 for this automatic model. It’s £1,000 more expensive than the previous Shine Plus grade, too.

Verdict

The C3 Aircross remains a car with some key strengths. It’s largely good value, generously equipped and more practical than many other cars in its class.

While its styling won’t suit everybody, we personally reckon this Citroen is a smart-looking choice, especially in this Rip Curl version. We reckon the best value in the C3 Aircross line-up is to be had elsewhere, however, specifically with a cheaper version that loses the fashion connections.

  • Model: Citroen C3 Aircross Rip Curl Pure Tech 130 EAT6 Auto
  • Price: £26,910
  • Engine: 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol
  • Power: 129bhp
  • Torque: 230Nm
  • 0-60mph: 9.0 seconds
  • Top speed: 121mph
  • Economy: 40.2-47.3mpg
  • CO2 emissions: 140-151g/km

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Mark Berturelli appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

Citroen is broadening its range with a new ‘Rip Curl’ trim level. (Citroen)
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Dick Campbell was delighted with Arbroath's win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Police think Bartosz Skupien may have travelled to Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Dale Hilson celebrates his winner for Arbroath at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Citroen is broadening its range with a new ‘Rip Curl’ trim level. (Citroen)
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac

Editor's Picks

Most Commented