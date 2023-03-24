These are some of the best in-car sound systems on sale today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
These are some of the best in-car sound systems on sale today

By Press Association
JLR uses Meridian systems in a number of its vehicles
JLR uses Meridian systems in a number of its vehicles

Music and driving go hand in hand. Be that a sunny summer day with your favourite pop tune, or a wintery saunter through the countryside to some classical alternatives, there’s always a song to go with your time behind the wheel.

It’s why car manufacturers put such emphasis on how their cars sound on the inside – not just on the outside. With many partnerships between audio experts in place, there are plenty of cars with sound systems that rival home setups. These are some of the best ones around today.

Bentley – Naim

Naim x Bentley
Naim’s system provides a very impressive sound

Bentley’s cars provide the perfect blank canvas for audio specialists because they’re large and have plenty of space for speakers to be ideally positioned as a result. Bentley’s partnership with Naim has proven fruitful, too, with this being one of the very best audio systems around.

The two have been paired up since 2008, with Naim creating bespoke sound packages for each of the Crewe-based firm’s models to ensure that each one sounds as good as possible.

Audi – Bang & Olufsen

Bang and Olufsen
Bang & Olufsen sound packages appear in many Audi vehicles

Audio big-hitters Bang & Olufsen have been making sound systems for Audi models since 2005 and, in fact, it was with the German car manufacturer that B&O first entered the automotive scene. These days, you’ll find them in a number of different manufacturer cars, but they still play a vital role in Audi’s range.

Available as an optional extra in a number of Audi’s models, B&O’s upgraded system brings a very high-end sound.

Mercedes – Burmester

Burmester
You’ll find Burmester in some of Mercedes-Benz’s high-end models

Burmester first announced its partnership with Mercedes in the then-new S-Class back in 2013. Since then, it has gone on to develop even more intricate and high-tech sound systems, incorporating technology such as a new ‘4D’ sound system which debuted in the 2020 S-Class.

You’ll also find Burmester’s systems in some of the latest electric cars that Mercedes has to offer, where engineers have had to deal with a complete lack of any engine noise or vibration.

Jaguar Land Rover – Meridian

Meridian
JLR uses Meridian systems in a number of its vehicles

British sound specialists Meridian incorporates its technology in all manner of Jaguar Land Rover vehicles. You’ll find it in Jaguar saloons, right the way up to the full-fat Range Rover models. All versions get a sound system which is tailored directly to that type of vehicle so that the sound performs at its very best.

Clever RE-Q technology also helps to remove ‘unwanted cabin resonances’ to ensure that all of your favourite tracks are played without disturbance.

Seat – Beats by Dr Dre

Seat Beats
Beats audio now features in a number of Seat’s cars

Beats by Dr Dre completely switched up the audio segment with its range of must-have headphones when it launched in 2006, but it has since expanded into other areas including automotive. One such brand to partner up with Beats is Seat, which has put these upgraded sound systems into a number of its models.

They pack a punch, too, with seven speakers and a 12-channel 300-watt amplifier showing that these sound systems really meant business.

