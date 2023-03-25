Call for regular eye tests for drivers as 4% of licence holders are 80 or older

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Call for regular eye tests for drivers as 4% of licence holders are 80 or older

By Press Association
Drivers aged 70 or above were behind the wheel of cars involved in 2,410 crashes on Britain’s roads in 2021 (Akhararat Wathanasing/Alamy/PA)
Drivers aged 70 or above were behind the wheel of cars involved in 2,410 crashes on Britain's roads in 2021 (Akhararat Wathanasing/Alamy/PA)

A record one in 25 driving licence holders in Britain is aged 80 or above, leading to renewed calls for regular eye tests for motorists.

Some 1.6 million people with a licence are in that age category, according to PA news agency analysis of Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) figures.

That is up from 1.4 million two years ago and accounts for 4% of all drivers with a full licence, the most in records dating back to 2012.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Responding to the increase, motoring research charity the RAC Foundation urged the Government to introduce “compulsory eye tests for all drivers” during licence renewals.

A recent YouGov survey indicated that 65% of British adults would support drivers aged 70 or above having to retake a practical test every three years to keep their licence.

Drivers are not subjected to mandatory tests or health checks after obtaining their licence no matter how old they become, although they are required to inform the DVLA if they are no longer fit to drive.

Department for Transport (DfT) figures show older drivers involved in serious crashes are more likely to have failed to look properly than younger motorists.

The error contributed to 30% of incidents in which at least one person was killed or seriously injured on Britain’s roads between 2016 and 2021 involving drivers aged over 70.

That is compared with 22% for younger drivers.

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said he does not support people being required to take another full driving test when they reach a certain age.

But he believes there is a “strong case” for introducing a fitness to drive assessment for older motorists which focuses on “the visual, mental and physical skills needed to carry on driving safely”.

He added: “We do back compulsory eye tests for all drivers when they renew their photocard licences.”

Licences must be renewed every three years once the holder reaches 70, compared with every 10 years up to that point.

The process does not involve any tests.

Mr Gooding said older drivers tend to “know their limitations” and are good at “self-regulating” when they take to the road, such as avoiding driving at night or during the busiest times of day.

He went on: “Many families can and do play their part by having that difficult discussion with an elderly loved one who might need to vacate the driver’s seat.

“Hanging up the keys is a huge decision for anyone who relies on the independence driving brings but it is something that will face all of us lucky to live to a ripe old age.”

Earlier this month, a coroner called for mandatory checks on older drivers to be considered after a woman using a pedestrian crossing was struck and killed by a car driven by a 95-year-old man who had passed a red light.

Kathleen Fancourt, 89, was using a mobility scooter when the incident happened in Chichester, West Sussex, in September 2021.

West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield sent a report to Transport Secretary Mark Harper and DVLA chief executive Julie Lennard which stated: “In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken… at present there is no upper legal limit for drivers.”

She added: “There is a concern that if no checks are carried out a driver may be oblivious to their enduring medical condition.”

Drivers aged 70 or above were behind the wheel of cars involved in 2,410 crashes on Britain’s roads in 2021 in which at least one person was killed or seriously injured.

That represents 10% of all such crashes where drivers’ ages is known.

Drivers aged 70 or above make up 14% of all licence holders.

