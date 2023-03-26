Retraining courses to avoid fines taken by record 1.8m offending drivers in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Retraining courses to avoid fines taken by record 1.8m offending drivers in 2022

By Press Association
The courses – which can be taken at a venue or online – cost up to £95 and last two hours and 45 minutes (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The courses – which can be taken at a venue or online – cost up to £95 and last two hours and 45 minutes (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A fifth more drivers caught committing road offences were allowed to take retraining courses to avoid prosecution last year.

Some 1.8 million motorists completed a course in 2022 as an alternative to fines and possible penalty points, according to figures from UK Road Offender Education seen by the PA news agency.

That is up from 1.5 million during the previous year and represents the highest annual total in records dating back to 2014.

Motoring research charity the RAC Foundation said it is “vital” the courses lower reoffending rates.

More than four out of five (83%) of last year’s attendees went on speed awareness courses, which aim to help people identify speed limits and recognise the potential consequences of driving too fast.

The courses – which can be taken at a venue or online – cost up to £95 and last two hours and 45 minutes.

Department for Transport figures show speed was a contributory factor in one in six fatal crashes on Britain’s roads in 2021.

The second most attended course in 2022 focuses on motorway driving, with a 49% increase in participants from 113,000 in 2021 to 169,000 last year.

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: “The long-term rise in course attendees has coincided with an increase in the total number of speeding offences detected in England and Wales, up from 1.9 million in 2013 to nearly 2.9 million in 2021.

“Research has suggested reoffending rates are lower amongst people who have attended a speed awareness course than those who have been prosecuted.

“It is vital the same holds true for the wide array of courses now being run for other offences.

“That is something those running the scheme should be monitoring.”

UK Road Offender Education is a private not-for-profit company which administers the National Driver Offender Retraining Scheme (Ndors) on behalf of police forces.

Courses are run by a combination of private companies, councils and police forces across the UK.

A driver who has committed what is deemed a minor offence may be given the opportunity to participate at the discretion of the local chief constable.

Reoffending drivers cannot complete the same course again within three years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Cowdenbeath Railway Station. Image; Google Maps
Railway line through Fife closed due to child on the line
2
Newton Road, Carnoustie. Image: Google Maps
Man, 42, killed in Carnoustie crash after vehicle collides with wall
3
Police vehicles outside White's Bar. Image: Supplied
Dundee street cordoned off after customer took ill in city pub
4
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; George Crone and Max Donovan. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 23/03/2023
Perth dealer caught in £100k heroin operation is ordered to pay back £1
5
Scott and Amanda plan to step back after more than 20 years, and have put the pub up for sale. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus pub for sale as owners to step back after more than 20 years
2
6
365 Blackness Road is a beautiful Arts and Crafts home in Dundee's West End. Image: Savills.
Stunning £640k Arts and Crafts house in Dundee’s West End on sale for only…
7
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Banned driver Picture shows; Shea Donnelly. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 24/03/2023
Banned Fife driver who led police on 110mph chase is caught back behind wheel
8
Fans at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee in 2006
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and…
3
9
Preston Island fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Firefighters battle large Fife field blaze for more than an hour
10
Henry White, 57, died in Oakley. Image: Police Scotland
Man who died in Fife village named as 35-year-old charged

More from The Courier

Lorraine Galbraith's dog, Mocha, was attacked on Saturday morning. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pregnant Pooch from Kirriemuir 'could've miscarried' after being attacked by same dog twice
Former Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.
Former Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh looks to get top job at Abertay University
Several cars were left damaged on Barry Road in Carnoustie. Image: Google Street View
Police probe as several cars damaged on Carnoustie street
The Glen Affric tartan is the oldest in Scotland. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.
Scotland's oldest tartan discovered in Highlands peat bog to go on display at V&A…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Abuse Picture shows; Greg Tipling. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 24/03/2023
Fife man threatened to send woman's sex video to son's school
The Scottish Greens say it could be a "problem" if Kate Forbes becomes first minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Fife Green MSP says Kate Forbes becoming first minister would be a 'problem' for…
3
Dale Hilson has praised Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien for penning a new deal. Image: SNS
Dale Hilson believes Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien has 'led from the front' in signing…
David Lowson who has died aged 102. Image: Sheena MacDonald-Lowson
Direct descendant of Carnoustie's founding father dies aged 102
Our Rab has been suffering from very painful feet.
RAB MCNEIL: My feet have been killing me
Spring is on its way, despite the snow showers.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The spring colours are peeping out now

Editor's Picks

Most Commented