Home Lifestyle Motoring

How to make car journeys more enjoyable for the whole family this Easter

By Press Association
Slow moving traffic on the M5 motorway near Worcester in Worcestershire, during the Easter getaway. Picture date: Monday April 18, 2022.
Slow moving traffic on the M5 motorway near Worcester in Worcestershire, during the Easter getaway. Picture date: Monday April 18, 2022.

The Easter holidays are upon us, meaning thousands of people will be heading out onto the UK’s roads to take advantage of one the earliest Bank Holidays of the year. It’s also a period when things (usually) start to feel a little warmer and brighter as we head towards summer.

But if you’re heading out with the family in the car this Easter, how can you make sure that the trip goes as smoothly as possible? Well, we’ve got some tips and tricks to bear in mind.

Prepare

Checking tyre pressures
(Goodyear)

As the old saying goes, fail to prepare and you’re preparing to fail. So before a big trip, it’s a good idea to get your head around your planned route while also making sure that your car is in tip-top shape for the journey.

It’s worth double-checking that your tyres are inflated to correct pressures – you’ll find these in your vehicle handbook – and while you’re there, ensure that they’ve got enough tread. Anything below 1.6mm falls under the legal limit and they’ll need to be replaced if this is the case.

Give yourself more time

Bentley Continental GT Speed
The traditional clocks rotate to reveal the satellite navigation

A trip with the family can be stressful at the best of times, but things are often made even worse when you’re running late. If you’re trying to make a flight, rushing for a ferry or behind schedule for a meet-up, then you’re more likely to take risks.

So even if you can give yourself an extra half an hour, it’s definitely worth it. Even a small amount of breathing space in terms of time can make a difference.

Snacks!

If you’re travelling with kids of all ages in the car, then packing snacks for a journey is vital. Remember, they’ll give you a bit more time on the road without needing to make a stop, plus you’ll be able to treat yourself too.

Just bear in mind that crumbly snacks like crisps or chocolate may mean extra vacuuming later…

Try stops away from the beaten track

Lexus Charging Locations
There are interesting locations to check out away from the beaten track

If you do need to take a break during your journey, then it can be tempting to dive straight into a motorway service station. However, you’ll often find that these are busier – particularly over Easter – and they bring higher prices for food and drinks, too.

So if you fancy stopping, try taking a look a little further away from the ‘usual’ routes. There are gardens, parks and stately homes dotted throughout the country and they’ll prove far more interesting to take a break at than a regular service station.

Remember extra power

Seatback USB charger
Some cars have USB-C chargers mounted into the back of the front seats

If your kids are using tablets or other devices, then you’ll know that having an electricity supply is vital. Many cars have USB ports in the back seats or you may have to purchase an adapter for an existing 12-volt socket so that it can provide USB capabilities.

If your car doesn’t have these, then you’re not out of luck. A pre-charged power bank could prove a real help in these instances, ensuring that devices can be kept topped up wherever you are.

Ensure accessories are fitted properly

Taycan Cross Turismo
A special bike rack has been developed for the car

If you’ve got the whole family in tow then there’s a good chance that you’ll be travelling with lots of extra kit. That means bicycles, kayaks or paddleboards – or anything else in between.

But you really do need to make sure that they’re attached properly. Rear-mounted bicycle racks mustn’t block your car’s rear plate, for example. Plus, if you’re travelling with a fully-loaded car, you may need to adjust your tyre pressures to compensate.

