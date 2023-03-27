What are e-fuels and how could they change motoring?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What are e-fuels and how could they change motoring?

By Press Association
Porsche is constructing an eFuels production site in Chile
Germany has announced that it has reached a deal with the European Union that will allow combustion-engined cars to be sold beyond 2035 – as long as they’re using e-fuels.

It’s a significant milestone for the alternative fuel, which is already being seen by many industry leaders as a genuine green alternative to help power vehicles in the future. But what are e-fuels and what could they mean for you? We’ve gone through some of the key points you need to bear in mind.

So what are e-fuels?

E-fuels are either gas or liquid-form substances that are created from renewable sources. Though their creation via ‘green’ power forms – such as solar or wind – they’re considerably better for the environment than traditional fuels such as petrol or diesel.

Through their cleaner production process, lifetime emissions for e-fuels are considerably down on those for ‘usual’ fuels, too.

How do you make e-fuels?

Porsche eFuels
Porsche has recently opened its own eFuel production site in Chile

You’ve got different types of e-fuels which bring different manufacturing processes. You can get e-kerosene, e-methane and e-methanol, but they all largely work by converting captured CO2 emissions and hydrogen into either liquid or gas. This is done using CO2-free electricity, ensuring that the whole process is as clean as possible.

Plus, e-fuels can still use the same transportation methods as existing gas and petroleum – so there’s no need to put extra logistics plans in place.

Do cars running on e-fuels still emit CO2, then?

Audi S4
Audi

Yes. If you fill up a car with an e-fuel, it’ll still produce CO2 from the exhaust, just as a ‘normal’ car would. However, the difference lies in that initial production method, as the idea behind the whole process is that the CO2 captured to create the fuel in the first place completely offsets those produced by the vehicle. It turns it into more of a ‘cycle’.

In theory, e-fuels could be used in any car, too, which would mean that people could run their existing vehicles with this new fuel.

Who actually makes e-fuels at the moment?

The technology is very much in its infancy, which is why not many groups actually produce it. One of the biggest advocates of e-fuels has been Porsche, which has recently opened its own e-fuel production site in Chile. It picked its spot in Punta Arenas due to its naturally windy conditions which can help generate enough energy to power the plant.

Porsche plans to use its e-fuels in its race cars initially, though does intend to use them further down the line in other applications.

BMW has also invested in e-fuels via its Prometheus Fuels start-up, and Mazda has pledged its support for e-fuels too. In fact, an eFuel Alliance has already been set up with some big key players putting their names down, including Siemens, Bosch and Iveco, among others.

Will e-fuels become more mainstream in the future?

This latest announcement by Germany is a big one for e-fuels. For many, they’re seen as yet another alternative option that could be used in the future alongside electric vehicles.

However, some commenters have stated that e-fuels would be better put to work in areas where there aren’t any alternatives – such as in the aviation industry – in contrast to motoring where electric vehicles provide a viable option instead.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented