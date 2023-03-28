Alfa’s Tonale Edizione Bambini is a concept designed for fashionista parents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alfa’s Tonale Edizione Bambini is a concept designed for fashionista parents

By Press Association
The concept has been made with parents in mind
The concept has been made with parents in mind

Alfa has developed a new concept version of its Tonale SUV designed to make travelling with children easier.

Called the Tonale Edizione Bambini, it’s a model equipped with a range of accessories to help parents out, including a built-in slide-out baby changing unit, an in-car baby monitor and a custom-made cleaning mat.

ALFA ROMEO TONALE EDIZIONE BAMBINI
The changing mat folds easily out from the parcel shelf

When opening the Tonale’s electric tailgate, the changing unit slides out from the parcel shelf and, when no longer needed, slides back again to ensure that it doesn’t dent boot space whatsoever.

There’s also an in-built boot organiser which, thanks to a concertina design, can be stowed away when not in use. A cleaning bag located in one of the compartments contains handy items, too, including a boot-cleaning brush, leather cleaner, tissues and wipes.

ALFA ROMEO TONALE EDIZIONE BAMBINI
A clever rear-view camera links to a smartphone

In the cabin, Alfa has fitted custom-made seat organisers which are shaped against the contours of the driver and front passenger seats. These are also made from grey leather to match the rest of the cabin, and even get their embossed Alfa Romeo logo. It includes a drinks holder, a bento box for snacks and a rattle-free pen holder.

ALFA ROMEO TONALE EDIZIONE BAMBINI
Special seat tidies have been custom made for the concept

A survey by Alfa Romeo? of 2,000 adults who drive with children between 0-11 years old also found that 55 per cent of parents reported that children complaining of boredom caused them stress while driving, which is why the Edizione Bambini gets a number of entertainment-focused features.

There are tablet holders fitted to the back of the front seats, for example, while a foldable central toy tidy helps to keep kids occupied. There’s a leather tablet holder for each rear-seat passenger, too.

