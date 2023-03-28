First Drive: The Genesis G90 gives established luxury brands something to worry about

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

First Drive: The Genesis G90 gives established luxury brands something to worry about

By Press Association
The Genesis G90 is the firm’s flagship model. (Genesis)
The Genesis G90 is the firm’s flagship model. (Genesis)

What is it?

The G90 rivals cars like the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes S-Class. (Genesis)

Every car manufacturer needs that flagship car. A model that leads the way when it comes to technology and development, with the hope its features and influence trickle down the range as the years go on.

These often come in the form of a luxury car; the likes of the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes S-Class immediately spring to mind. And for the relatively-new South Korean brand Genesis, that car is the G90. First arriving in 2015, a second-generation launched last year, bringing major developments in-line with Genesis’ remarkable progression. But up against the gravitas of German premium brands, is the G90 good enough?

What’s new?

The G90 is built around a unique platform. (Genesis)

While some of Genesis’ technology is shared with its parent company Hyundai, the G90 is a ‘ground-up’ project, built around a new platform. It’s packed with features, from rear seats that can virtually give you a full-body massage to electric-closing doors.

It boasts Genesis’ latest design language too, and it’s clearly doing something right. G90s line the wealthy streets of Seoul and the firm managed to sell 25,000 examples in 2022. That’s more impressive considering it’s only sold in a handful of countries currently.

What’s under the bonnet?

The G90 features a 3.5-litre V6 engine. (Genesis)

While many luxury cars sold in the UK are now powered by plug-in hybrid setups, many of the G90’s key markets (South Korea and the USA) aren’t quite as developed when it comes to electrification. That’s why under the vast bonnet you’ll find a 3.5-litre V6 engine. In the ‘standard car’, it puts out 375bhp, but here on the Long Wheelbase (LWB) car we’re trying, it features a clever electric supercharger, taking the power up to 409bhp.

The G90 also uses an eight-speed automatic gearbox, while LWB models are also supplied as standard with four-wheel-drive.

Genesis won’t give performance figures for it, but 0-60mph comes along in approximately six seconds. Efficiency figures aren’t quite so impressive – that big petrol V6 will only return around 25mpg, while CO2 emissions are high at 274g/km.

What’s it like to drive?

The G90 majors on comfort and refinement. (Genesis)

Many of those buying and enjoying G90s will be doing so from the comfort of the rear seats, and it’s an impressively smooth way to go about. Put in the ‘Comfort’ setting and the G90 wafts along, almost flattening any bumps in the road with its multi-chamber air suspension setup. There’s a camera-based road-scanning system that automatically adjusts the suspension for the road conditions, and it works impeccably well.

The long wheelbase model, measuring a giant 5.5m in length (15cm longer than a new Mercedes S-Class LWB) never feels its size to drive, too, aided by a brilliant four-wheel-steering system that gives it a turning circle no worse than a typical hatchback.

The G90 isn’t likely to be driven enthusiastically, but should you flick it into ‘Sport’, it’s remarkable how flat it is even in hard cornering, though it’s certainly not as involving as a BMW 7 Series. The engine also sounds quite coarse on full chat, however, and is not quite as eager as its ‘supercharged’ billing suggests.

How does it look?

A luxury car has to make a statement, and the G90 most certainly does that. It’s the boldest execution of Genesis’ styling yet, with some stunning details. There’s the brand’s trademark two-line signature, applying from the grille, side indicators on the wrong wing and a full LED light bar at the rear. This is something Genesis’ global head of design Sangyup Lee is particularly proud of, he tells us.

We’d maybe not go as far as to say that the G90 looks elegant (it’s hard to make anything 5.5m in length look attractive), but this is a distinctive-looking product and one that works especially well as a ‘halo’ product.

What’s it like inside?

The G90’s rear seats offer masses of space. (Genesis)

Given the G90 will offer the most appeal to the chauffeur market, we’ll start with what’s it like in the back. And boy is it posh back there. In the LWB model, there’s enough legroom so that even adults struggle to reach the front seats when fully stretching. There are fully electric, heated, massaging and ventilated seats for those in the back, too. You name it, it has it. Another highlight is the 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, which even has its own ‘Boston Symphony Hall’ feature to relay the echo and feeling of watching a live concert. It’s exceptional.

Up front, the G90’s cabin isn’t all that much different to Genesis’ other models, with plenty of digital displays and high-quality materials used. The front of the cabin doesn’t feel quite as special as an Audi A8 or the latest BMW 7 Series, though.

What’s the spec like?

The front of the cabin isn’t too different to other Genesis models. (Genesis)

The equipment of the Genesis G90 is certainly impressive, with all models getting features like double-glazed glass, 19-inch alloy wheels, an array of driver assistance kit and a digital key feature that lets you unlock the car using a smartphone.

It’s the Long Wheelbase that really takes things up a level, though. There are exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels that look sensational, along with electric ‘ghost’ closing rear doors and the aforementioned 23-speaker sound system. The standard car gets a still-impressive 15 speakers.

As we’ve mentioned, Genesis won’t yet confirm the G90 for the UK, but given how few cars in this class are sold here, we suspect it will never officially make it here. As for pricing, it costs 91 million South Korean won (KRW) for the standard car and 167 million KRW for the long wheelbase in its home market, converting to £57,000 and £105,000 for the LWB model.

Verdict

The G90 is a positive look at what’s to come from Genesis.

As a signal of intent as to what Genesis is capable of already, and where this brand is heading, the G90 is a mightily impressive model. It truly feels like it takes this South Korean from ‘premium’ to ‘luxury’.

By European standards, the G90’s powertrain choice might feel a little behind the times, but in nearly every other respect, this feels like a luxury saloon more than capable of taking on the big German trio. If they weren’t already, the G90 shows it’s time for Audi, BMW and Mercedes to take notice of Genesis.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A digger reportedly came off a lorry on the A90 at St Madoes. Image: Peter Wilkinson
Dundee drivers face 25-mile diversion due to A90 crash
2
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
3
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
4
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
3
5
An Xplore Dundee bus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week
6
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
7
The Genesis G90 is the firm’s flagship model. (Genesis)
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
8
The patient was transferred out of a major hospital. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Watchdog rules Tayside heart attack patient should have received better care before death
9
Jamie during (left) his alcohol addiction and now he has recovered, right. Image: Jamie Lycnh.
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
10
Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Leisure and Culture Dundee issues statement after five wolves euthanised at Camperdown Wildlife Centre

More from The Courier

Dundee-born chef Adam Handling put his Merida wig back on in tonight's episode of Great British Menu. Image: BBC/Optomen TV
Dundee chef Adam Handling narrowly misses out on Great British Menu banquet spot
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police reveal possible fresh sighting of Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip
The former St Thomas Primary school site was earmarked for the pilot project. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Scottish Government pull pilot plan to house 100 Ukrainian refugees on old Arbroath primary…
An artist's impression of the entrance to the £100m East End Campus. Image: Holmes Miller
Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build
7
The Genesis G90 is the firm’s flagship model. (Genesis)
Tuesday court round-up — 'Extreme' animal images and drunken browsing
St Andrews Cocktail Week is in full swing. Pictured is Alice Christison with Julie Wijkström owner of The Adamson in St Andrews and one of the participating bars. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
JULIA BRYCE: We need locals to get behind initiatives like St Andrews Cocktail Week…
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee reserves victorious in Livingston as Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin turn out for…
Shona Robison will be deputy first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf
6
New First Minister Humza Yousaf (centre) alongside fellow contenders Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: PA
KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf must listen to both sides of SNP's 52-48% voter split
The 4 sets of twins at Barnhill Primary, Broughty Ferry. Image: Paul Reid.
Then and now: The four sets of twins headed from Barnhill Primary to Grove…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented