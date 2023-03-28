First Ride: Honda’s CB500X is a gateway to adventure motorcycling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Ride: Honda’s CB500X is a gateway to adventure motorcycling

By Press Association
The upright screen gets rid of the worst of the wind blast
What is it?

Honda CB500X
The CB500X has real adventure motorcycle credentials

You can’t get away from the rise of the adventure motorcycle. It’s akin to the surge in popularity of SUVs in the car world, with these confidence-inspiring models bringing greater visibility, improved long-distance comfort and generally better versatility over your ‘traditional’ motorbike.

But how do you get into this segment? Well, Honda believes that it’s with the CB500X. It’s an adventure motorcycle with slightly smaller dimensions than your full-sized adventurers, but with no less capability. We’ve been finding out what it’s like.

What’s new?

Honda CB500X
Dual-caliper brakes provide great stopping power

Honda calls the CB500X its ‘mini adventurer’ but that hasn’t stopped it from kitting it out with some big-bike equipment. Striking gold 41mm Showa front forks are one of the most notable inclusions, as are dual front discs for capable stopping power. A lighter swingarm has been included to sharpen handling, too.

It’s worth mentioning that the CB500X remains A2-friendly, too. It means that if you’re riding on an A2 licence you’ll be able to use the CB500X with a restrictor, ensuring that younger riders are able to get a slice of the adventure action too.

What’s it powered by?

Honda CB500X
The 471cc engine is flexible and has bags of performance

Beating away at the heart of the CB500X is a 471cc liquid-cooled parallel twin-cylinder engine, bringing 47bhp – with peak power arriving at 8,600rpm – alongside 43Nm of torque. It’s run through a six-speed gearbox, too, which is easy to operate and coupled to a light, new-rider-friendly clutch.

One of the biggest draws to the CB500X is efficiency. Honda says you should get up to 78mpg and, during usual riding, we achieved 75mpg – so on longer rides you could probably go above and beyond that claimed figure. When you consider the CB500X’s low CO2 emissions of 82g/km, it’s clear that this is one very efficient way to get around and will definitely prove cost-effective for commuters looking to cut back on fuel usage.

What’s it like to ride?

Honda CB500X
22YM HONDA CB500X

The revisions made to the CB500X in 2022 focused on making the CB500X lighter and more agile to ride and it’s clear to see that these changes have paid off. It feels really nimble in the bends, yet reliably planted when you’re travelling at greater speeds. The suspension also does a great job of ironing out the worst of the road imperfections, while the front screen really helps to divert airflow away from your chest when you’re on the motorway – the CB500X makes longer journeys a breeze as a result.

The engine is responsive and has more than enough punch for most occasions. The throttle isn’t too ‘snatchy’, either, so newer riders should be able to get on with it easily. In terms of size, this tester is five foot eleven and could easily get both feet flat when stationary with the CB500X.

How does it look?

Honda CB500X
The indicators are bright and easy to see

Honda has added a new eye-catching colour for its 2022 revisions to the CB500X. Called Pearl Organic Green, it adds a really adventure-ready flavour to the motorcycle and, when coupled with the gold Showa front forks, creates a really premium feel to the bike as a whole. It’d be quite nice to match this gold component with some gold wheels – akin to Honda’s Africa Twin – but it’s still a very handsome bike overall, to our eyes at least.

You’ve also got the option to really expand the CB500X’s load-carrying abilities with a range of panniers and boxes, while ‘our’ test bike came with a handy yet compact tank bank which is ideal for storing items such as phones, debit cards or sunglasses.

What’s the spec like?

Honda CB500X
All bikes get a full LCD display as standard

Prices for the CB500X start from £6,699, with all versions getting a full LCD dash setup with speedo, dual trip meters and gear position readouts, among other features. It’s really clear to see – even in bright sun – and has all of the information you need at a glance. Some of the switchgear around it does feel a little cheap, but this is to be expected given the CB500X’s price which is pretty low in adventure bike terms.

Honda has included upgraded LED lights for its latest version of the CB500X, too, while the indicators are mounted nice and high on the front of the bike for better visibility.

Verdict

The CB500X feels like the ideal starter adventure bike. Approachable performance, great running costs and an A2-friendly positioning mean it’s wide open for a variety of riders of different abilities and sizes.

But even hardened, experienced motorcyclists will be able to enjoy the CB500X’s versatility and go-anywhere nature, while its fuel-sipping nature will ensure it won’t cost the earth to keep going, either.

  • Model: Honda CB500X
  • Price: £6,699
  • Engine: 471cc liquid-cooled parallel twin
  • Power: 47bhp
  • Torque: 43Nm
  • Economy: 78mpg

