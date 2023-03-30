Manufacturers set to be allowed to ‘trade’ EV allowances ahead of ban on petrol and diesel new car and van sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Manufacturers set to be allowed to ‘trade’ EV allowances ahead of ban on petrol and diesel new car and van sales

By Press Association
Manufacturers will have to meet a certain percentage of EV sales from next year. (John Walton/PA)
Manufacturers will have to meet a certain percentage of EV sales from next year. (John Walton/PA)

The UK government has detailed a new ‘credits’ system that will let EV-dominant manufacturers ‘trade’ allowances to help firms lagging behind on electrification.

It has launched a final consultation on its proposed zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, seeking views on how to manage petrol and diesel vehicles between now and 2030, when sales of new cars and vans using the fossil fuels are to be banned.

The proposal says that from 2024, car manufacturers will have to sell a certain percentage of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), with the proportion increasing each year in the run-up to 2030.

In 2024, each car manufacturer must have a 22 per cent share of EVs (the current EV mix in the market is 19.1 per cent), increasing to 80 per cent by 2030. For new vans, the government wants to see a 10 per cent EV mix among manufacturers in 2024, rising to 70 per cent by 2030.

Electric car charging
Firms will be able to ‘trade’ EV credits with each other under the proposals. (PA)

Manufacturers selling fewer than 2,500 cars every year in the UK would be exempt, with the government ‘recognising their smaller contribution to emissions and more limited resources’.

The proposed EV rules will initially be based on a ‘credit’ system, with manufacturers able to ‘freely trade’ allowances with other car firms ‘for any price’ if they exceed their EV mix until 2026.  To qualify as a ZEV – the term the government uses – models must ‘emit no CO2 at the exhaust’ and have a ‘minimum range of 120 miles’.

Manufacturers selling EVs to car clubs will also earn additional credits under the proposals, with the government saying these vehicle-sharing schemes can ‘decongest our roads and offer a zero-emission transport solution to a wider set of users’.

Car makers unable to meet their targets, even with credits, will be fined, with the government proposing a steep £15,000 for every non-electric car and £18,000 per non-electric van they miss their target by.

The government plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans that don’t feature any kind of electrification by 2030, before moving to EV-only models from 2035 onwards.

It doesn’t, however, look to be following the EU’s position of permitting vehicles running on e-fuels after 2035 – something for which Germany strongly campaigned. An agreement reached on March 28 is set to allow combustion engines to be allowed in EU countries after the 2035 deadline. The government’s 56-page consultation document contains no mention of ‘e-fuels’, though.

The decision for the UK to stick with its original EV plans and not embrace e-fuels has been welcomed by many, with Ginny Buckley, founder of EV website Electrifying.com, praising the government for ‘pressing ahead’ with the proposals.

She said: “In recent months, it seems some manufacturers who haven’t made the investment in electric powertrains have been trying to change the rules around the 2030 petrol and diesel ban.

Unlike the EU, the UK government isn’t set to permit e-fuels to be allowed in new cars after 2035. (Porsche)

“This isn’t fair on others who have been working towards this for some time now, so I’m pleased to see the government isn’t succumbing to pressure from those who haven’t done their ‘homework’.

“In any case, we’re moving in the right direction by pressing ahead with plans and not watering down the rules like our European counterparts, who seem to be using inefficient e-fuels as a distraction.”

The government today also launched a £381m Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure fund, alongside an extra £15m for the On-Street Residential Charging Scheme, to support installing tens of thousands of new chargers across the country. It says this’ll ensure that the UK’s charging network can support the increasing number of EV drivers and those considering making the switch.

