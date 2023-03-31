Long-term report: Racking up the miles in our Honda Civic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Long-term report: Racking up the miles in our Honda Civic

By Press Association
Our Honda Civic has been piling on the miles. (PA)
Our Honda Civic has been piling on the miles. (PA)

When it comes to testing cars, it’s often extended, long-distance runs when spending multiple hours behind the wheel that expose any weaknesses or problems with a vehicle.

But it also reveals when a car excels, and for ‘my’ long-term Civic, that’s most certainly what’s been happening. I received the keys to RG22 TGY in the middle of January and it was thrown into the deep end from the start when it came to its usage.

However, in the last few weeks, I’ve seen the odometer increase considerably, with journeys from York to Kent, Heathrow and Portsmouth all carried out in the last fortnight. Previously, when running an EV, long journeys like that would have proven a bit of a headache, but it’s no such worry with the Civic, with such high-mileage use undoubtedly suiting the Civic’s ‘self-charging’ hybrid setup more than any other type of electrified powertrain currently on the market.

Removing the roof bars has given the Civic a sportier look. (PA)

In preparation for the upcoming journeys, I thought it was a good idea to take off the roof bars that have been on the car for as long as I’ve had it. They’re brilliant for making it so much easier when going biking without having to worry about putting dust sheets in the back of the car – or even trying to squeeze in a bike in the first place – but on a longer journey, the whistling from them can become tiring. I was also interested to see if it brought any improvements in fuel economy.

The good news is that it has, as while previously the Civic seemed to be averaging high-40s in terms of miles per gallon, it’s now getting just north of 50mpg, which is pretty close to Honda’s claimed 56.5mpg. While I like the look of roof bars on a car, removing them has given the Civic a much lower and sportier look, too. I’ve also been opening the panoramic sunroof more without having to deal with the monotonous whistling from the bars…

On these longer trips, I’ve become even more impressed by its comfort levels. The electric leather seats offer fantastic support, and undertaking 300-mile trips in them was no trouble at all. I’m also a particular fan of the 12-speaker Bose sound system fitted to our top-spec Advance model. Honda doesn’t tend to make a song and dance about its audio, but the quality of the speakers is really impressive and better than what I’ve sampled before from some premium brands.

The Civic has a particularly comfortable interior. (PA)

Any minor irritants? Well, it’s not so much a complaint, but I’ve found the adaptive cruise control doesn’t work quite as well as other cars I’ve previously run, including Volvo and Cupra models. It’s not as smooth when it comes to overtaking slower-moving vehicles, while it occasionally brakes for vehicles in other lanes, which is particularly annoying.

On one journey, in the rain and when salt had been spread on the road, the adaptive cruise was disabled altogether due to visibility issues from the cameras and radars which are needed for this feature to be able to work. Oddly I’ve driven in torrential rain again and the system worked faultlessly, so it might just have been a small blip.

When driving in the wet, I’ve also noticed the outsides of the door mirrors get especially caked in dirt. On a recent return from Portsmouth, I even had to go to a hand car wash as I realised that I couldn’t particularly see what was happening behind me. Of course, all car door mirrors can quickly become blathered in poor weather, but the Civic seems to be especially affected.

But these are very small complaints in what is otherwise a car that’s been almost impossible to fault. With only a few weeks left with the Civic, that’s unlikely to change either.

[[title]]

[[text]]

